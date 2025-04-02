BABIES Travis Kelce Meets Brother Jason and His Wife Kylie's Newborn Daughter for the First Time on 'New Heights' Podcast: 'Hey, Little Muffin' Source: @newheightshow/Instagram Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has given birth to their fourth child!

Travis Kelce has a new niece in town! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was adorably introduced to his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie's newborn daughter, Finnley "Finn," for the first time on the Wednesday, April 2, episode of the siblings' "New Heights" podcast just days after the baby girl was born on Sunday, March 30.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce gave birth to her and Jason's daughter Finnley 'Finn,' on Sunday, March 30.

"We just had a baby. Do you want to see your new niece?" Jason, 37, asked his younger brother, Travis, 35, at the beginning of the episode. Of course, Travis immediately became excited while explaining how he had only seen one photo of the infant and didn't know her name.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram The couple announced the baby's arrival on Tuesday, April 1.

"Hey, little muffin. Look at you. Just hanging out with mom?" the Chiefs star sweetly expressed before asking whether the newborn was "still a nameless baby." "We had to fill out brith certificate paperwork. You could technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f------ paperwork," Kylie, 33, quipped, as she called out Jason for "deada-- refus[ing] to let" her name the baby Finn, which is instead her nickname.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce share four kids.

Travis took a moment to praise his sister-in-law’s "impressive" work, as he then spoke to his newborn niece, stating: "You just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you. You happy to be out?" Jason then interrupted to jokingly ask his daughter, "How was Kylie’s uterus?"

"[It was] too comfy. We had to evict her," Kylie comedically declared before heading “next door to record” her own podcast, titled “Not Gonna Lie." Teasers for Jason and Travis' episode, which features special guest Scott Van Pelt, were released across "New Heights" social media platforms a few hours before Kylie took to Instagram to reveal the name and birth date of her youngest daughter.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Finnley Kelce has three older sisters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce. 3/30/25," Kylie captioned a series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday night. The pictures showcased some of the parents-of-four's first interactions with the little one, including an image of Kylie letting the baby lay on her chest while still lounging in a hospital bed and another photo of Jason holding Finnley for one of the very first times.