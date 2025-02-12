Kylie Kelce Defends Meeting Taylor Swift for the First Time at Chiefs Game: 'People Are Disturbed by This'
Kylie Kelce has learned to "Shake It Off" when it comes to dealing with the constant public interest in her famous family.
Appearing on the Wednesday, February 12, episode of "Call Her Daddy," the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce opened up to host Alex Cooper about the early days of her brother-in-law Travis' high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.
"The world saw you and Taylor meet obviously for the first time at the Chiefs and Bills game. Was that the first time you guys met?” Alex questioned Kylie of the televised Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game in January 2024.
"Yes," Kylie confirmed, acknowledging how hot and bothered social media users were that she and Taylor hadn't been seen together yet in the months between the "Love Story" singer and Travis debuting their relationship in September 2023 and the memorable moment Jason's wife and the pop star were finally spotted hanging out together in a VIP suite at Highmark Stadium in New York.
She explained: "People are deeply disturbed by this. There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone.”I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."
"It was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jase and I were dating," Kylie — who tied the knot with the NFL alum in 2018 — confessed.
Plus, "she's busy," Kylie noted of Taylor — who had been in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour at the time.
"It's just silly to me that that's like, a storyline that's that's written," Kylie mentioned of the spike in her family's publicity due to Travis and Taylor's romance.
"I can imagine that's so annoying," Alex said. "It was also probably a lovely time to meet at a football game."
Kylie assured Alex that the meeting was, in fact, "great."
Of course, prior to meeting Taylor, Kylie had to learn Travis was dating her in the first place.
"I’m assuming your family was, like, getting told this in some capacity?" Alex asked, as Kylie surprisingly replied, "We were not."
Opting not to share specific details, Kylie added: "I will say, we knew before everyone else knew but it was not, like … it did not hit the group chat."
Prying for more, Alex asked whether Kylie heard the big news from Jason, Travis himself or another source.
"Jase and I found out together," she recalled, starting to blush. "Jase and I found out together, but we knew before they hard launched with her going to a game."
In September 2023, Taylor shocked the world when she stepped out to Travis game against the Chicago Bears. The lovebirds left the game together, solidifying their status as a couple.
Teasing a bit more information on the Kelce family's life now that Taylor has joined their pack, Kylie admitted she and Jason have been on a double date with Travis and the 14-time Grammy winner inside of one of the couples' homes, however, she didn't disclose which one.