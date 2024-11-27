or
Travis Kelce Gushes Over Meeting His New 'Little Baby Niece' After Jason and Kylie Announce Pregnancy News: 'This Is Awesome'

Composite photo of Travis Kelce and his three nieces.
Source: MEGA/@kykelce/Instagram

'I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,' Kylie Kelce posted alongside an image of her three daughters in shock.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce’s baby fever is in full swing!

On the Wednesday, November 27, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, and his brother Jason Kelce, 37, gushed about the Philadelphia Eagles alum expanding his family.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce told bother Jason Kelce that parenting seems like 'a lot of work. I can only imagine.'

“This is awesome, man,” Travis said of how Jason and wife Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth daughter. “I think four beautiful little girls is very magical.”

“It’s a good number?” Jason pointed out. “You can always go for the starting five, though… [and], just field them. Just field them in-field. You know?”

The ESPN commentator explained how he and Kylie had discussed how many kids they wanted before having Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. Jason revealed he “always said three” while “Kylie said five,” however, the lovebirds seemed to make a compromise at four, as Jason alluded to the idea that they don’t plan to become a family-of-seven.

“I don't know if [Kylie’s] feeling that anymore,” he admitted. “I think she's like, ‘Okay. I've had [four], I'm done.'"

Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are 'excited' to welcome another child to their 'already chaotic household.'

“It's a lot of work. I can only imagine,” Travis — who has been dating pop princess Taylor Swift since summer 2023 — jumped in. “Especially back to back to back like that.”

Jason pointed out that “Ky's killing it” during her pregnancy.

Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce

“She always is, and [I’m] excited to meet a new little, little baby niece. It'll be beautiful, man,” Travis replied, to which Jason said he hoped his future daughter will be “happy and healthy.”

Jason added that he and Kylie are “very excited” about welcoming baby No. 4 to their “already chaotic household.”

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift since summer 2023.

“More chaos is what I'm here for,” Travis quipped.

The conversation between the two brothers came after Kylie revealed the couple was having another child via Instagram on November 22.

The matriarch uploaded a photo of her three daughters reacting to the news that they would soon have another sibling.

The trio each displayed a different emotion, with the eldest, Wyatt, holding her hand to her face in disbelief while Elliotte smiled wide for the snapshot. Meanwhile, Bennett was crying.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Travis Kelce is an uncle to Jason Kelce's three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie penned. "At least Ellie, Mom and Dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️."

Famous friends then congratulated the pair, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, writing: "Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!🤍."

