NEWS Travis Kelce's NSFW Dating 'Dealbreakers' Resurface Amid Taylor Swift Relationship Source: MEGA An old clip of Travis Kelce listing his NSFW dating 'dealbreakers' is going viral on social media, years before the NFL star began dating Taylor Swift. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

An old clip of Travis Kelce listing his NSFW dating “dealbreakers” is going viral, years before the NFL star began dating Taylor Swift. In 2016, the professional athlete, 35, appeared alongside Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he was questioned about his dating preferences by host Andy Cohen.

Travis Kelce Opened Up About Dating 'Dealbreakers'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce opened up about his dating dealbreakers.

“Is it a deal breaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?” Singer, 68, asked the Kansas City tight end. Kelce took a minute to consider his answer, replying, “The third date. I feel like that’s the breaker right there. Three dates, that’s like the one.” Cohen, 57, agreed with Kelce, with Singer continuing to press him, “If you don’t have s-- the third date, that’s it?” “I mean, I don’t want to say a deal breaker, but it would put some questions in there,” he replied. Although Kelce didn’t consider having “fake b----” as a dating dealbreaker, he did draw the line at a girl who didn’t “like to give oral s--.”

Travis Kelce Looked for Love on 'Catching Kelce'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce starred on 'Catching Kelce' in 2016.

At the time, Kelce was gearing up to star in his dating reality TV show, Catching Kelce, which aired on E! in 2016. Following a 7-episode run, the Super Bowl champ picked Maya Benberry as his final winner out of 50 women. The pair’s relationship was short-lived as Benberry accused Kelce of infidelity shortly into their romance, which the football player has denied. After an on-again, off-again relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022, Kelce found lasting love with Swift, 35, making their romance public in September 2023.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Debuted Relationship in 2023

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently hit a relationship milestone.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has only been in the fast lane since debuting their romance. Most recently, the pair hit a major milestone by going Instagram official last month by sharing never-before-seen photos. “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,” Kelce captioned the series of photos on July 24. The photo carousel kicked off with the “New Heights” podcast host and the “Love Story” singer twinning in all-white as they playfully saluted the camera, a stunning ocean view stretching out behind them.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Went Instagram Official Last Month

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went Instagram official last month.