COUPLES Travis Kelce Is Playing Better Than He Has in Years After Marrying Taylor Swift as Chiefs Coach Praises Newlyweds' Work Ethic Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch / MEGA/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Travis Kelce' stats have been through the roof since he married Taylor Swift. Autumn R. Hawkins Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Travis Kelce has been on his A game ever since he said “I do” to Taylor Swift. While Kelce already has three Super Bowl championship rings under his belt, fans, coaches and teammates are praising the tight end for the run he’s on this year. In the first three games of the 2026-27 NFL season, he’s had 14 receptions, hit 19 targets, ran for 231 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs' most recent match was against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4, when they clinched their fourth win of the season to maintain their undefeated reign. In the game, he had a slower start, only catching two passes for 15 yards, but statistically, compared to last year, he is well on his way to a phenomenal season.

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Andy Reid on Taylor Swift’s Influence

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Andy Reid praised Taylor Swift for her stellar work ethic and influence on Travis Kelce.

During the 2025 NFL season, he had 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. In his first four games last year, he had 15 receptions for 194 receiving yards and only one touchdown. Despite the slow start in his last game, Kelce holds the Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for most career touchdowns with 85, which he earned this season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Kelce’s work ethic and shared that while people might have questioned what shape he would have been in after his wedding over the summer, he believes Swift has helped make sure that her man is on point given her own stellar work ethic. “I think, Taylor, you know, you’re putting on four-hour shows you’ve got to work hard, too. So, I’m sure she kicks him in the b---- a little bit there, too,” Reid told Sports Radio 810 WHB in September.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden over the summer.

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What Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said About the Wedding?

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Source: RCF / MEGA Travis Kelce called the wedding the 'best night of my life.'

Swift has not made a public statement about her July nuptials yet, but Kelce has shared on multiple occasions that the wedding was “full of a lot of celebration.” “It was a fun offseason, man,” the groom told reporters during Chiefs training camp. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

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What Is Taylor Swift Working On?

Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch / MEGA Taylor Swift released 'The Life of a Showgirl: Encore' last month.

Just like her husband, the Grammy winner is back to focusing on her career post-nuptials. Swift released The Life of a Showgirl: Encore on September 25. The project is a deluxe version of her 12th studio album that she dropped in October 2025.

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Kansas City Chiefs' Next Game

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA The Chiefs' next game is on October 18.