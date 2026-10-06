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Travis Kelce Is Playing Better Than He Has in Years After Marrying Taylor Swift as Chiefs Coach Praises Newlyweds' Work Ethic

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
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Travis Kelce' stats have been through the roof since he married Taylor Swift.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

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Travis Kelce has been on his A game ever since he said “I do” to Taylor Swift.

While Kelce already has three Super Bowl championship rings under his belt, fans, coaches and teammates are praising the tight end for the run he’s on this year. In the first three games of the 2026-27 NFL season, he’s had 14 receptions, hit 19 targets, ran for 231 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs' most recent match was against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4, when they clinched their fourth win of the season to maintain their undefeated reign. In the game, he had a slower start, only catching two passes for 15 yards, but statistically, compared to last year, he is well on his way to a phenomenal season.

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Andy Reid on Taylor Swift’s Influence

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Andy Reid
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Andy Reid praised Taylor Swift for her stellar work ethic and influence on Travis Kelce.

During the 2025 NFL season, he had 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games. In his first four games last year, he had 15 receptions for 194 receiving yards and only one touchdown.

Despite the slow start in his last game, Kelce holds the Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for most career touchdowns with 85, which he earned this season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Kelce’s work ethic and shared that while people might have questioned what shape he would have been in after his wedding over the summer, he believes Swift has helped make sure that her man is on point given her own stellar work ethic.

“I think, Taylor, you know, you’re putting on four-hour shows you’ve got to work hard, too. So, I’m sure she kicks him in the b---- a little bit there, too,” Reid told Sports Radio 810 WHB in September.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden over the summer.

After three years of dating, Kelce and Swift tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Their wedding guests consisted of A-listers like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady and more. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, and Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Avril Lavigne performed during the reception.

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What Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said About the Wedding?

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
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Travis Kelce called the wedding the 'best night of my life.'

Swift has not made a public statement about her July nuptials yet, but Kelce has shared on multiple occasions that the wedding was “full of a lot of celebration.”

“It was a fun offseason, man,” the groom told reporters during Chiefs training camp. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

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What Is Taylor Swift Working On?

Taylor Swift
Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch / MEGA

Taylor Swift released 'The Life of a Showgirl: Encore' last month.

Just like her husband, the Grammy winner is back to focusing on her career post-nuptials.

Swift released The Life of a Showgirl: Encore on September 25. The project is a deluxe version of her 12th studio album that she dropped in October 2025.

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Kansas City Chiefs' Next Game

Travis Kelce
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The Chiefs' next game is on October 18.

So far, Swift has attended two Chiefs games this season: the Denver Broncos matchup on September 14 and the Indianapolis Colts game on September 20. It's unclear if she will make another appearance, but the odds are high given that the Chiefs will be back at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18.

Swift has notably only attended home games in the past, so if she sticks to her schedule, she might be seen in the suite cheering on her husband.

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