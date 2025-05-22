Is Taylor Swift Finally Releasing 'Reputation (Taylor’s Version)'?: All the Hints and Rumored Tracks
Taylor Swift is seriously teasing fans with the highly-anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
Clues surfaced in 2023, and the momentum has only picked up through 2025, with Easter eggs making their way into her music videos and live performances.
Did Taylor Swift Hint at ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ During the Eras Tour?
After Swift announced the release dates for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) during two separate "Eras Tour" shows, fans hung on to any crumb of an announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) before her final show in 2023.
However, the singer made no mention of the album during her closing performance in Brazil on November 26 that year.
Leading up to that final concert, fans believed Swift was intentionally hinting at the upcoming announcement through her surprise song selections. For instance, on November 24, she performed surprise songs from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), followed by songs from Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) the next night.
Swifties speculated that this reverse order indicated an upcoming reveal related to the only song from Reputation she had yet to perform, "I Did Something Bad."
During a concert in Milan in July 2024, fans were convinced that a staged piano malfunction was actually a ploy to set up an announcement. While Swift struggled with her piano at the San Siro stadium, fans shared theories online about her moment of distress being a clever ploy to hype her upcoming release.
Despite the frenzy, Swift concluded her show without any major announcement regarding Reputation (Taylor’s Version). As she wrapped up the European leg of the Eras tour with a string of five shows at Wembley Stadium in August 2024, speculation reignited. Although she performed "I Did Something Bad" on August 17, it did not lead to an announcement as many had hoped.
Yet, a notable moment occurred when Swift made a snake-like gesture while leaving the stage — a nod to the iconic snake imagery associated with Reputation since its announcement in 2017.
On October 18, 2024, Swift debuted a new look for the Reputation segment of her show — a black bodysuit adorned with striking gold snakes, replacing the previous red designs. Fans took this costume change as a major clue about the upcoming release.
The excitement heated up further when a snippet of "Look What You Made Me Do" appeared in a May 20 episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, showcasing a more mature sound.
When Is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming Out?
While Swift has yet to confirm an exact release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her clues suggest it may be next on the docket. In May 2023, she released the music video for “Karma,” sprinkling in Easter eggs that signaled the impending arrival of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
A striking scene from the video features Swift with a coffee cup, sporting one nail painted blue for 1989 and another painted black for Reputation. The pattern with the clock design on the coffee pointed towards a February release, but that ultimately did not materialize.
In August 2023, Ed Sheeran hinted that he had not yet reset his verse from "End Game." Coincidentally, a trailer for Prime Video's Wilderness included the Reputation version of "Look What You Made Me Do."
Fans have also speculated that "New Year's Day," a track on Reputation could signify a late December announcement, but that didn't happen either. However, on the morning of February 4, 2024, coinciding with the Grammy Awards, Swift changed her social media profile pictures to black and white, similar to the original album cover, stirring up speculation once more.
What Tracks Will Feature on 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'?
Swift's rerecorded albums always include new versions of the original songs — and Reputation is no exception. The upcoming release will refresh all 15 tracks from the 2017 album, alongside a selection of "from the vault" tracks, which were penned during the original era but left off the album.
Among the rumored vault songs, fans are excited about the potential for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," her 2016 collaboration with Zayn Malik from Fifty Shades Darker.
There's also speculation that a new version of "This Is What You Came For," written for Calvin Harris and Rihanna, may be included.
In a December 2023 interview, Swift hinted at the quality of the vault tracks: "It's a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure," she shared.
Why Is Taylor Swift Rerecording Her Albums?
Swift aims to regain the rights to her masters, prompting her to rerecord her first six albums. This began in 2020 after she departed from Big Machine Records, her original label.
Before leaving, Swift attempted to buy back her masters from owner Scott Borchetta but was met with a stipulation to release one new album for each to reclaim her original works. After abandoning the label in 2018, she signed with Republic Records.
After Scott sold the rights to Swift's records to Scooter Braun for over $300 million, Swift expressed her frustration about her attempts to regain control. Despite her efforts to negotiate, she discovered that Scooter would still profit from her work, leading her to embark on this rerecording journey starting November 2020.
Since then, Swift has released Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) arrived in July 2023 and 1989 (Taylor's Version) dropped that October. She still has her self-titled debut album yet to revisit.
Reflecting on her decision to rerecord, Swift said during her Time's Person of the Year recognition in December 2023, "I'd run into Kelly Clarkson and she would go, 'Just redo it.'"
She added, "I respond to extreme pain with defiance."