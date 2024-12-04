Taylor Swift Felt 'Supported' by Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Filming 'Fortnight' Music Video, Cinematographer Reveals
Travis Kelce was Taylor Swift’s biggest cheerleader on the set of the “Fortnight” music video.
According to the project’s cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto, the Grammy winner, 34, was super happy to show the Kansas City tight end, 35, her world on set.
“I think she felt very supported by his presence and probably also proud to show him what she does and the kind of leader she is. She makes her own kind of touchdowns,” Prieto shared.
The cinematographer, 59, has worked alongside Swift on four of her music videos — including “The Man,” “Cardigan,” “Willow,” and “Fortnight” — and couldn’t help but gush over her professionalism.
“I remember very well all the visual references she had put together for that meeting. You might think that someone with that level of success might be jaded or may just rely on others to feed her ideas, but she puts in the work,” he gushed.
“She does her research and thinks deeply about the concepts and ideas she comes up with,” the filmmaker added before comparing the blonde beauty to a “much more experienced director” because of “the way she spoke about the cinematic language of her ideas.”
Prieto explained: “It did not seem to be a musician pretending to be a director. It felt like I was talking to someone who had deep experience in that role.”
Swift herself has also spoken about how thankful she was to have Kelce on the set of the video while accepting her award at the 2024 VMAs.
“I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting,” she said during her speech. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic, and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple — who started dating in the summer of 2023 — took things to the next level this holiday season as they reportedly spent Thanksgiving together.
"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the insider dished, adding the pop star’s dad, Scott Swift, and mom, Andrea Swift, were both in attendance at the Nashville bash. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."
"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason [Kelce] was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special," the source continued of the Eras Tour performer, who was touring in South America for the holiday last year.
The group likely cut their celebration short, as Taylor, Scott and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, were all spotted watching the NFL player at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29.
