Travis Kelce Drops Major Hint About Living With Taylor Swift: Are They Taking the Next Step?

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce sparked rumors about living with Taylor Swift.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce might have just confirmed that he and Taylor Swift are living together after nearly two years of dating.

On the Wednesday, May 21, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce, 35, left fans buzzing about their relationship while discussing his offseason living situation in Florida.

Photo of Jason and Kelce Travis
Source: @New Heights/Youtube

Travis Kelce sparked relationship buzz on his 'New Heights' podcast while discussing his offseason stay in Florida.

"We've got chimneys and we've got furniture," he revealed while describing his Boca Raton rental, where he is currently training for the upcoming football season.

While Kelce's casual description seemed innocent, fans focused on his use of the word "we." This sparked speculation that he could have subtly confirmed their cohabitation.

Podcast guest Ryan Fitzpatrick fueled the rumor mill further when he inquired about who made the home's decoration choices. Kelce navigated the question skillfully, saying he made the "executive decision by [himself] for the betterment of everyone."

Photo of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick
Source: @New Heights/Youtube

Podcast guest Ryan Fitzpatrick fueled the rumors further by asking who was responsible for the home's decor.

Kelce moved into the Boca Raton rental in April to get ready for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple, first linked in the summer of 2023 and rumored to be official since September of that year, has kept a low profile since the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Fans initially speculated that their absence from the public eye indicated trouble in paradise; however, sources told a news outlet that Swift and Kelce continue to thrive as a couple.

"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," one source explained.

The insider added that they are currently considering their "next steps" and are "amping up wedding discussions."

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The pair were recently seen on a date in Florida.

According to the source, their time away from the spotlight has allowed them to glimpse what life might feel like as a married couple, free from promotional obligations and public scrutiny.

"They already knew how compatible they were, but this break from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain," the insider continued.

The pair recently made a rare public appearance on Mother's Day, as photos surfaced of them dining with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce and Donna Kelce at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia.

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The duo started dating in 2023.

Jason, 37, later shared his excitement about the gathering, telling Extra that the celebration was "fun" and "special" to bring everyone together.

"Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it's a pretty special day," the retired Philadelphia Eagles player said.

On May 21, a second source confirmed to Life & Style that there's no denying the duo are destined for each other. Even though close friends maintain they are not officially engaged yet, the insider emphasized that "they love the pace that their relationship is going at."

"Travis is 'The One,' and Taylor is going to marry him. It's just a matter of when," the source added.

