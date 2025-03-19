Travis Kelce Sings Taylor Swift's '22' While Giving Parenting Tips on His 'New Heights' Podcast

In a delightful twist during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce broke into song, serenading his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s hit “22” while dishing out parenting advice.

In the bonus episode released on March 13 via Wondery+, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, and his brother Jason Kelce, 37, took fan questions on all things parenting. One listener, a 22-year-old mother with a 5-year-old daughter, kicked things off with a dilemma: “Hello, so I’m a 22-year-old female and I have a 5-year-old daughter," to which Travis cheekily responded, “Feeling 22.”