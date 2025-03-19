Travis Kelce Sings Taylor Swift's '22' While Giving Parenting Tips on His 'New Heights' Podcast
In a delightful twist during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce broke into song, serenading his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s hit “22” while dishing out parenting advice.
In the bonus episode released on March 13 via Wondery+, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, and his brother Jason Kelce, 37, took fan questions on all things parenting. One listener, a 22-year-old mother with a 5-year-old daughter, kicked things off with a dilemma: “Hello, so I’m a 22-year-old female and I have a 5-year-old daughter," to which Travis cheekily responded, “Feeling 22.”
As the call unfolded, it revealed a cheeky little prank gone wrong. The mother recounts her daughter’s antics, announcing loudly in Walmart that “I stole her,” causing alarms to ring with police and child protective services getting involved. “I was wondering how I could change my parenting style to fix this? It’s gotten seriously bad … I’ve gotten a lot of calls about it,” she lamented.
Travis, never one to shy away from a joke, jumped in before any serious advice could be shared, quipping, “Why did she call ‘New Heights’ about [this]?”
Meanwhile, Jason had his two cents to add, suggesting that the mischievous little girl was just looking to “get a rise” out of her parents. Expecting baby No. 4 with wife Kylie, Jason’s seasoned advice included trying “a little reverse psychology” to sort the situation.
But the hilarity peaked when the brothers decided to dial in their dad, Ed Kelce, for some classic parental wisdom. “What would my reaction be? Shut the f--- up,” Ed shot back after hearing the scenario, sending Jason and Travis into fits of laughter.
The good-natured father followed up with, “Get your little a-- home you’ll be begging to be f------ stolen.”
Ed didn’t stop there — he gave the young mother a piece of advice that was pure gold: “Find out who called the police and sue that motherf-----.”
Jason, amused by dad’s blunt approach, remarked, “We thought you would go Ed Kelce reverse psychology on them. Whenever we would threaten to call the police, you used to say, ‘Well, here’s the phone. Go ahead.’”
Between the laughs and parenting tips, the podcast was also sprinkled with sweetness as Travis navigates his blossoming relationship with Taylor, 35. The couple began dating in summer 2023, igniting speculation about their family plans.
Previously, Travis hinted at his baby fever during a 2024 episode of his game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
After hearing guest Ryan Fitzpatrick link fatherhood with wisdom, Travis mused, “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”
And in a sweet revelation just a month later, an insider spilled to Life & Style that Travis has been vocal about his desire to take the next step with Taylor. “Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline,” the source revealed. “He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!”