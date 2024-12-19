Travis Kelce Surprises Girlfriend Taylor Swift With Eras Tour-Themed Party: See Photos From the Iconic Night
"Karma" is the guy on the Chiefs — and he knows how to throw an epic party!
Travis Kelce adorably surprised his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with an Eras Tour-themed bash in celebration of the record-breaking, nearly two-year stretch of concerts coming to an end on Sunday, December 8.
Kelce was revealed as the "Mastermind" behind the iconic evening — which featured attendees like Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, and fellow Chiefs WAGs — by his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wife, Jo-Jo, in the comments section of a TikTok post.
Responding to a fan's comment about how the event "[looked] like a wrap party" for the Eras Tour, Jo-Jo explained: "It was, a congratulations party. And a surprise from Trav."
Brittany was first to share pictures of the special night to Instagram, writing "my people" alongside photos of her and Patrick, as well as sweet snaps of the pregnant mom-of-two, Taylor, Chiefs tight end Blake Bell's wife, Lindsay, and the "Love Story" singer's longtime friend Ashley Avignone.
After seeing the images, it didn't take long for fans to realize guests were dressed up as different "eras" from Swift's historical tour — with Patrick hysterically wearing a replica of the costume Travis donned for his onstage debut at the Eras Tour as a backup dancer for his girlfriend during the introduction of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Brittany and Lindsay's bedazzled, fringed looks may have represented Taylor's Midnights era, while Ashley had a snake wrapped around her neck to symbolize the "All Too Well" hitmaker's album Reputation.
Travis' best friend Ross Travis was next to drop much-needed photos from the spectacular bash, including two of Taylor and her boyfriend partying together throughout the night.
Like Patrick, the "New Heights" podcast co-host was also wearing his backup dancer outfit, while Taylor — who apparently didn't know about the party ahead of time — styled a simply stunning black dress with a diamond line down its center.
"Epic night for an Epic run! 🕺🏽🪩," Ross — who seemed to be in his Lover era in a pink suit and matching heart-shaped sunglasses — captioned his Instagram post.
Ross also re-shared the photos to his Instagram Story, where he penned: "Eras complete. Congrats Tay!"
Travis' surprise party for Taylor coincided with the "So High School" singer's 35th birthday, which occurred on Friday, December 13.
The gathering appeared to be in addition to a more intimate celebration on the 14-time Grammy winner's actual birthday.
As OK! previous reported, Taylor and Travis were said to have celebrated the milestone with a private date night "just them two."
"He got her a ton of gifts," a source spilled, noting the Ohio native attended a "mandatory" charity event for the Chiefs on Friday but made sure to "leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday."
"Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises," the confidante confessed, potentially hinting at the Eras Tour-themed celebration that was to come.