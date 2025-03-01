or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift 'Comes First' in Travis Kelce's Life as Romance Heats Up: 'This Is a Big Deal' for the Football Star

taylor swift comes first travis kelce life romance heats up
Source: mega

Taylor Swift 'comes first' in Travis Kelce's life as their romance continues to get serious.

By:

March 1 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be the real deal!

“Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor,” a source dished of the pair who started dating in 2023. “Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift comes first travis kelce life romance heats up
Source: mega

The pair started dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star, 35, and the football player, 35, confirmed their romance in September 2023 when they exited the Kansas City Chiefs game together.

From there, they've been spotted on vacation, in addition to hanging out with each other's friends.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift comes first travis kelce life romance heats up
Source: mega

The athlete said he listens to his girlfriend's music.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kelce ended up losing the Super Bowl, he gushed about his lady's style beforehand when he was in a better mood.

"Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," he said of her game day outfits.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift comes first travis kelce life romance heats up
Source: mega

The singer attended Travis Kelce's football games.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce even complimented the "Cruel Summer" songstress' catchy songs.

When his brother, Jason Kelce, asked if he puts on sad music when he's down, he said, “I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything.”

“That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music,” Jason agreed about the Grammy winner.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift comes first travis kelce life romance heats up
Source: mega

Taylor Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason, 37, recently praised his relationship with Taylor.

“One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up,” Jason said, adding that he's "growing up now."

“I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing,” he said while seemingly referring to the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality. … Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t but just love the guy,” Jason continued about his sibling's "youthful enthusiasm." “He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly, the two are in it for the long haul.

One reporter recently asked if he planned to propose, to which the NFL star replied, "Wouldn't you like to know," as he smiled at the camera.

Though he didn't give a straightforward answer, he didn't hesitate to compliment the superstar.

"Oh, she's quite the cook. I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable," he shared.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.