Taylor Swift 'Comes First' in Travis Kelce's Life as Romance Heats Up: 'This Is a Big Deal' for the Football Star
It looks like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be the real deal!
“Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor,” a source dished of the pair who started dating in 2023. “Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis.”
The pop star, 35, and the football player, 35, confirmed their romance in September 2023 when they exited the Kansas City Chiefs game together.
From there, they've been spotted on vacation, in addition to hanging out with each other's friends.
Though Kelce ended up losing the Super Bowl, he gushed about his lady's style beforehand when he was in a better mood.
"Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," he said of her game day outfits.
Kelce even complimented the "Cruel Summer" songstress' catchy songs.
When his brother, Jason Kelce, asked if he puts on sad music when he's down, he said, “I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything.”
“That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music,” Jason agreed about the Grammy winner.
Jason, 37, recently praised his relationship with Taylor.
“One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up,” Jason said, adding that he's "growing up now."
“I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing,” he said while seemingly referring to the singer.
“I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality. … Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t but just love the guy,” Jason continued about his sibling's "youthful enthusiasm." “He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.”
Clearly, the two are in it for the long haul.
One reporter recently asked if he planned to propose, to which the NFL star replied, "Wouldn't you like to know," as he smiled at the camera.
Though he didn't give a straightforward answer, he didn't hesitate to compliment the superstar.
"Oh, she's quite the cook. I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable," he shared.
