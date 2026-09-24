Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' 31st Birthday at Kansas City Steakhouse
Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift helped Patrick Mahomes ring in his 31st birthday over the weekend in style.
Where Was the Party Held?
Mahomes’ birthday was held at his and Kelce’s 1587 Prime steakhouse in Kansas City. The teammates opened the steakhouse, which was named after their Chiefs jersey numbers, in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33 and its founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, last year.
Who Else Attended Patrick Mahomes' Birthday Celebration?
Kelce and Swift were not the only ones a part of Mahomes’ birthday celebration on September 17. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, also rang in the new era with her husband. She posted several videos and photos of her husband alongside the newlyweds to commemorate the occasion.
Taylor, who arrived in a strapless black dress for dinner, was seen holding Travis' hand, according to a video posted on X. The Chiefs tight end wore a more casual outfit with a printed short-sleeve shirt and black shorts.
It's unclear what other teammates attended the steakhouse dinner.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Her Husband
Not only was Brittany updating fans on their time celebrating Patrick in real-time, but the mom-of-three also shared a sweet message to him on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday Babe!! You mean the world to us🥹🫶🏼 hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you’re so special to us! The heart of our family, we love you the MOST!❤️” she wrote in the caption alongside photos of the couple with their children.
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How Long Have Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Been Together?
Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. The couple met while dating as teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. They later got married in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii, following the birth of their first child, a daughter named Sterling Skye, in 2021. The couple welcomed their son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in 2023, and their third child, a daughter named Golden Ray, in 2025.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship
Taylor and Travis said "I do" on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Brittany and Patrick were among the 1,000 wedding guests who witnessed their love story at their wedding ceremony. The wedding was packed with A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady, and more. They also had performances from Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne during their reception.
The couple had been dating since 2023, and Travis got down on one knee in 2025.
The pop star has not shared any comments about the wedding, but Travis said on his podcast that it was "the best night of his life."
What’s Next for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce?
The next possible celebration for Patrick and Travis could be if the Chiefs pull out a win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 27.
So far this season, they are 2-0 after defeating the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs and Dolphins are set to face off at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.