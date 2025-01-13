"• Golden Raye Mahomes • 1/12/25🎀✨," she captioned a black and white photo of the couple holding the infant's feet and revealing their second daughter's name.

On Monday, January 13, the blonde beauty revealed she gave birth to their third child , a baby girl, one day prior.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ' third bundle of joy has arrived!

Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson hinted at Brittany's due date earlier this month after the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their game on Sunday, January 5.

"No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes," she tweeted. "He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday [January 12]."

At the time, Wolfson noted if Brittany "doesn’t give birth by then she will be induced Monday [January 13]."