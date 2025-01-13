Brittany Mahomes Gives Birth to Her and Patrick's Third Child — Find Out the Baby's Name and Gender!
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' third bundle of joy has arrived!
On Monday, January 13, the blonde beauty revealed she gave birth to their third child, a baby girl, one day prior.
"•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨," she captioned a black and white photo of the couple holding the infant's feet and revealing their second daughter's name.
Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson hinted at Brittany's due date earlier this month after the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their game on Sunday, January 5.
"No one happier to get back to KC than Patrick Mahomes," she tweeted. "He told me his wife Brittany is due to give birth to their 3rd child on Sunday [January 12]."
At the time, Wolfson noted if Brittany "doesn’t give birth by then she will be induced Monday [January 13]."
The high school sweethearts, both 29, announced Brittany was pregnant in July 2024 with a sweet video that included daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 2.
The former soccer player documented her pregnancy journey on social media, often sharing videos of her workouts and showcasing her growing belly.
On Wednesday, January 8, the mom-of-three uploaded images from a maternity photo shoot in which she wore a white bra, an unbuttoned white shirt and white jeans, captioning the shots, "Hello 2025✨ we’re ready for you little one🎀."
Shortly after the couple revealed the third pregnancy, the quarterback admitted during a press conference that they don't plan on expanding their family any further.
"I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done," he expressed with a laugh, noting parenthood is "awesome" despite the chaos.
"I always wanted to have kids young," the NFL superstar spilled. "We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things."
Brittany attends mostly ever Chiefs game over the season and often brings along their two eldest kids. Attending the football matches are how she met Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a teammate and great friend of Patrick.
As OK! reported, the parents-of-three attended the surprise party the tight end threw for the superstar when she wrapped up her successful Eras Tour in December.
Patrick and Brittany stuck to theme of dressing up in one of the singer's eras, with Patrick wearing the same outfit the tight end wore when he appeared onstage with the Grammy winner over the summer.