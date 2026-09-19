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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Dinner Date at His Kansas City Restaurant: Photo

pic of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA; @THESWIFTSOCIETY/X

The couple was all smiles!

Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a rare date night in Kansas City.

The newlyweds enjoyed a nice night out at Kelce’s and fellow teammate Patrick Mahomes’ restaurant, 1587 Prime, when Swift was in town for the Chiefs’ season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

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Night on the Town as Newlyweds

image of Taylor Swift posed with the restaurant's singer on social media.
Source: @THESWIFTSOCIETY/X

Taylor Swift posed with the restaurant's singer on social media.

While enjoying the night, the two took a photo with the restaurant’s singer, Tayla Rae Grove, which was later shared on social media.

In the photo, the “Blank Space" singer wore a sleek black V-neck dress, paired with a gold necklace as she showed off a fresh haircut. For her part, her husband wore a two-piece brown long-sleeve button-up and pants.

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Source: @THESWIFTSOCIETY
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Swift Supported Her Husband Instead of Attending the 2026 Emmys

image of Taylor Swift went to Travis Kelce's game.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift went to Travis Kelce's game.

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Taylor Swift

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Earlier this week, it was speculated that Swift would show up at the 2026 Emmy Awards, which were hosted by fellow Swiftie and actress Mariska Hargitay. However, Swift didn’t physically appear at the show; instead, she went to her husband's game in Kansas City.

The Grammy winner was seen in a suite talking with Tom Cruise throughout the game.

Pat McAfee, an ESPN analyst, praised the artist for always showing up. “She is all in. She is — every snap, [it] was the most into-it suite we’ve ever been in,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Everybody in there was all in. I mean … then he had that 59-yard catch, oh my God, that is what being a football fan is like. Watching them experience the game was fantastic."

However, the pop star wasn’t fully absent from the Emmys. The singer appeared in a skit with the cast of Law & Order: SVU, including Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson.

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The Couple Is Officially Married

image of The pair got married on July 3.
Source: MEGA

The pair got married on July 3.

On July 3, the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler.

They had a star-studded guest list, including Kelce’s teammates and Swift’s friends.

During a pregame interview before the September 14 game, Kelce gushed over the shindig. “It was the best night of my life,” he said. “Marrying Taylor, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air.”

Taylor Swift Remains Silent About Her Wedding Day

image of Taylor Swift hasn't spoken about her wedding yet.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift hasn't spoken about her wedding yet.

Kelce has made several comments about the big night, but Swift has yet to discuss tying the knot.

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