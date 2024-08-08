OK Magazine
'Mental Illness on Full Display': Travis Kelce's Dad Reacts to Kanye West's New Lyrics About Chiefs Star and Taylor Swift

Kanye West referenced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a new song.

Aug. 8 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has seen this film before... and she didn't like the ending.

Kanye West has once again created controversy between himself and Swift after releasing new song lyrics mentioning the 14-time Grammy winner and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kanye West called out Travis Kelce while referencing Taylor Swift's romance in a new song.

In one of the tracks on his recently released Vultures 2 album titled "Lifestyle (Demo)," West raps: "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce."

Reacting to the new verse, Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, snubbed the disgraced rapper via Facebook, writing, "mental illness on full display" while re-sharing an article about the shady song.

Ed Kelce called Kanye West 'mentally ill' in reaction to the rapper's new lyric.

The lyrics were a triggering reminder of Kanye's 2016 song "Famous," in which he sings, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / I made that b----- famous."

At the time, Taylor was never aware that he called her a "b----,' however, his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released edited audio from their conversation making it seem like the "Enchanted" performer approved of the lyric.

Taylor Swift previously had a problem with Kanye West mentioning her in his 2016 track 'Famous.'

Taylor and the "Heartless" hitmaker's feud dates back to 2009 when Kanye jumped on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards and interrupted the "Shake It Off" singer's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

Kanye grabbed the microphone and insisted Beyoncé should have won the award instead.

During Taylor's profile for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, the 34-year-old opened up about how much West's hurtful actions impacted her mental health for years.

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," Taylor said, as Kanye and Kim caused the world to label the Eras Tour artist a "snake," which later influenced the overarching theme of her 2017 album Reputation.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud dates back to 2009, when the rapper interrupted her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Taylor recalled, fully calling out the SKIMS co-founder by name. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

As a result of the immense hate the pop star faced, Taylor "moved to a foreign country" and "didn’t leave a rental house for a year."

"I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," she admitted. "I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life."

Taylor has since gained back her spark and remains one of the most famous and powerful women in the world.

