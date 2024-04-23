Kim Kardashian 'Is Over' Feud With Taylor Swift Despite Singer Releasing New Diss Track, Shares Source: 'It's Been Literally Years'
Kim Kardashian isn't bothered by Taylor Swift's new diss track "thanK you aIMee."
The song, which was released on Friday, April 19, highlighted the feud between the two women, but an insider claimed the reality star doesn't intend to respond to the tune.
"She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on," the source told a news outlet.
The insider added that the mother-of-four, 43, "doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it" since "it's been literally years."
As OK! reported, Kardashian didn't mention the drama when she appeared on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she said, "life is good."
However, since the blonde beauty's track dropped, the SKIMS founder has lost over 100K Instagram followers.
The song in question detailed how Swift, 34, was bullied by another girl, with the name of the track only capitalizing the letters "K," "I" and "M."
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school," sings the superstar.
In another verse, the "Cruel Summer" songstress says, "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе / And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."
Their animosity stems from 2009, when Kanye West interrupted Swift's VMAs win.
The vocalists wound up reconciling, but things heated up again when years later, West called the songwriter and asked for permission to include a salacious lyric in his song "Famous."
Following its release, in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous," the Cats star denied giving approval for the line.
Kardashian, who was still married to West at the time, released an audio clip of the pair's phone call, in which it seemed like the "You Belong With Me" crooner did give the OK.
However, as Swift pointed out, nowhere in their chat was she informed that West would be calling her "that b----."
Nonetheless, people tried to cancel Swift, and Kardashian piled on to the hate by calling her a snake.
The situation took a serious toll on the pop star's fan base and her own mental health.
"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she spilled to TIME last year. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
People reported on Kardashian being "over" the feud.