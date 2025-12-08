or
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Exposes Her Rear End in Cheeky Bikini Photos

Source: MEGA;@iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole showed off her rear end in cheeky bikini photos during a Caribbean beach outing.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Kayla Nicole turned up the heat during her Caribbean escape, flaunting her sculpted figure — especially her backside — in a fresh batch of bold vacation shots

The model and on-air personality, who once dated NFL standout Travis Kelce, posted a video of herself rocking a tiny leopard-print thong bikini while feeding a horse in a sunny Antigua field.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole showed off her body during a trip to the Caribbean.

Standing with her back to the camera, Nicole confidently showed off her toned curves as she reached out toward the horse with a handful of grass. She topped off the barely-there swimwear with a brown cowboy hat, leaning fully into the tropical-meets-Western vibe.

In another shot, Nicole posed by the shore, putting her peachy rear on display in a crisp 0.5 angle. She followed it with a sandy pose, lying on her side and highlighting her cleavage this time around.

“Literally, where I want to be,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans poured into the comments section immediately.

“Have mercy, sis,” one user said.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Fans praised the model's bold photos in the comments section.

“I think we all zoomed in on that first pic 😍,” another joked.

A third added, “You literally be living your BEST BODY life! I love this!😍," as a fourth raved, “EXCUSEEEEE MEEEEEE! 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨.”

The spicy vacation post dropped shortly after Nicole — now known as both a model and fitness influencer — shared a fiery workout video powering through hanging leg raises in a tiny white sports bra and lavender leggings that showed off her sculpted abs.

She even poked fun at herself, writing, “First of all, a moment of silence for my abs……😮‍💨.”

She followed it with another clip, snapping a mirror selfie to show her figure up close and captioning it, “ABS AND LEG DAY.”

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

The star recently shared workout videos showing her toned abs.

Kayla Nicole

Nicole also drew attention when she said she wants to join Dancing With the Stars.

On the November 25 episode of the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, host Harry Jowsey asked her which shows she’d consider.

Dancing With the Stars,” she declared. “You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it.”

The model has also faced controversy in recent months.

Earlier in November, old offensive tweets resurfaced — including a racist comment she made years ago about Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant.

"Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," she wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole posed in a leopard-print thong bikini while feeding a horse.

After the post went viral, Nicole shared a public apology on November 2.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole apologized after her old offensive tweets resurfaced.

She continued, "The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate."

