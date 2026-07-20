EXCLUSIVE Travis Scott 'Freaked Out' and Started 'Throwing Bottles' After Thinking He Was Being Recorded at Expensive Private Club in NYC: Source Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Travis Scott reportedly became enraged after thinking someone was recording him inside of a private nightclub. Lesley Abravanel July 20 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rapper Travis Scott and his entourage were reportedly involved in a chaotic bottle-throwing altercation at the ultra-exclusive NYC club Zero Bond, after Scott suspected a guest was filming him. NBA star Jordan Clarkson was also escorted from the venue by police after attempting to de-escalate the situation. The chaos erupted during a star-studded Raising Cane's after-party where 50 Cent was performing on Saturday night, July 18. Scott reportedly "freaked out" and confronted a fellow attendee because he believed the person was filming him.

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Source: MEGA Travis Scott brought his daughter on stage during a performance one day after the alleged incident.

The confrontation turned ugly as members of Scott's entourage allegedly began throwing bottles. It remains unconfirmed if Scott threw any glassware himself. New York Knicks player and NBA champ Clarkson stepped in to help de-escalate the dispute. Club security and police intervened, ultimately escorting both the "Highest In the Room" singer and Clarkson out of the venue. No arrests were made, and 50 Cent's performance continued uninterrupted.

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'Jordan Clarkson Was Forced to Jump In'

Source: MEGA NBA star Jordan Clarkson allegedly intervened during the ordeal.

A source exclusively told OK!, "He and his team were throwing bottles. Apparently, Travis thought this guy was recording him and broke his video camera. The guy was NOT recording him. But he didn’t want to be seen. He was with Teyana Taylor. He freaked out and broke the guys’ camera. Jordan Clarkson was forced to jump in. He was trying to diffuse it. Travis tried to fight the guy with the camera — and then Travis' team started throwing bottles." The incident occurred during 50 Cent’s performance. "50 Cent looked like he had no idea it was all going on until he got off the stage. He didn’t want anything to do with it and left,” the source added.

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Travis Scott's History of Altercations

Source: MEGA Travis Scott's team reportedly began throwing bottles after the rapper thought someone was recording him.

This wasn’t Scott’s first public dustup. At a Cannes Film Festival after-party in May 2024, a massive physical brawl erupted onstage between Scott, producer Southside, and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who also happens to be Cher's boyfriend. The argument allegedly sparked over a microphone introduction. Edwards dragged Scott across the stage and threw him off it before security broke up the fight. Kylie Jenner's other ex, Tyga, was present but remained behind the DJ booth. Scott was additionally arrested by police in Paris in August, 2024 after a physical altercation inside the luxury George V hotel. The fight occurred between Scott and his personal bodyguard, and between Scott and a hotel security guard who had attempted to break up their argument. The “SICKO MODE” singer faces an active civil lawsuit filed in July 2026 by a charter boat captain and crew managers. The crew claims that an intoxicated Scott became highly aggressive on a 105-foot yacht in Miami, physically attacking the captain, threatening his life, and shoving crew members. While prosecutors ultimately dropped criminal charges for disorderly intoxication, the civil suit for battery and assault remains ongoing.

Jordan Clarkson Previously Dated Kendall Jenner

Source: MEGA Jordan Clarkson's incidents have previously been confined to the basketball court.