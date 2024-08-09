OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > travis scott
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rapper Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Late-Night Drunken Brawl With Bodyguard

travis scott brawl fight paris
Source: mega

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris, France, after getting into a fight with his body guard.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 6:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested — again. This time, in Paris, France, after getting into a drunken fight with a bodyguard.

Police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. to break up the brawl, and Scott was arrested for “violence against another person,” police spokesman said.

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott arrested miami trespassing disorderly intoxication
Source: MEGA

Travis Scott shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The "Butterfly Effect" singer, 33, was detailed by police after he got into it with his bodyguard.

“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up,” an insider told Le Parisien.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident took place after the performer, who shares two kids with ex Kylie Jenner, watched Team USA courtside at the 2024 Olympics.

Scott was seen with Quavo and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at the USA-Serbia basketball semi-final late on Thursday, August 8.

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott paris
Source: mega

Travis Scott was supposedly drunk.

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time the musician has gotten in trouble. In June, he was arrested for trespassing and disorderly contact in Miami, Fla.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:35 a.m., as he faces charges of trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records obtained by a local news outlet.

MORE ON:
travis scott
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
travis scott paris arrest
Source: mega

Travis Scott pictured in Paris, France, watching the game.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, submitted a $650 bond. He was expected to be released that same day, and the charges were later dropped.

He also was caught getting into a fist fight with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 38, during Richie Akiva’s annual "The After" after-party in Cannes, France, as OK! previously reported.

On May 23, Scott, Edwardsand Tyga were all partying in the DJ booth when they got a shout-out.

"We got T-Raww and A.E.," said the host, who left out an angry Scott, resulting in him trying to get the microphone from Akiva.

"Let him show love," Edwards told Scott, prompting him to turn toward Tyga's security and warn: "Y’all n------ wanna die?"

"Travis was the aggressor," a source spilled at the time of Scott. "He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest."

Scott and Tyga both used to date Jenner, but that didn't seem to be the reason they got into the incident in the first place.

"The history is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight]," the confidante explained.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.