Rapper Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Late-Night Drunken Brawl With Bodyguard
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested — again. This time, in Paris, France, after getting into a drunken fight with a bodyguard.
Police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. to break up the brawl, and Scott was arrested for “violence against another person,” police spokesman said.
The "Butterfly Effect" singer, 33, was detailed by police after he got into it with his bodyguard.
“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up,” an insider told Le Parisien.
The incident took place after the performer, who shares two kids with ex Kylie Jenner, watched Team USA courtside at the 2024 Olympics.
Scott was seen with Quavo and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at the USA-Serbia basketball semi-final late on Thursday, August 8.
This is hardly the first time the musician has gotten in trouble. In June, he was arrested for trespassing and disorderly contact in Miami, Fla.
He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:35 a.m., as he faces charges of trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records obtained by a local news outlet.
Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, submitted a $650 bond. He was expected to be released that same day, and the charges were later dropped.
He also was caught getting into a fist fight with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 38, during Richie Akiva’s annual "The After" after-party in Cannes, France, as OK! previously reported.
On May 23, Scott, Edwardsand Tyga were all partying in the DJ booth when they got a shout-out.
"We got T-Raww and A.E.," said the host, who left out an angry Scott, resulting in him trying to get the microphone from Akiva.
"Let him show love," Edwards told Scott, prompting him to turn toward Tyga's security and warn: "Y’all n------ wanna die?"
"Travis was the aggressor," a source spilled at the time of Scott. "He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest."
Scott and Tyga both used to date Jenner, but that didn't seem to be the reason they got into the incident in the first place.
"The history is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight]," the confidante explained.