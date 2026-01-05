Cher, 79, Manifested Her Romance With Single Dad Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 40: 'I Wanted a Man and a Toddler'

Article continues below advertisement

Cher believes in manifesting what you want! On the Monday, January 5, episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the legendary singer explained how boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards came into her life at the perfect time.

Cher Reveals She Wanted 'a Man and a Toddler'

"Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" she spilled. "I wasn't expecting them together, but that's what I wanted. I was expecting them separately." Cher, 79, adores being a parent to the music producer's son, Slash, whom the 40-year-old co-parents with ex Amber Rose, 40. "I've just seen The Lion King because we have a 6-year-old. And he's really precocious," she admitted. "His dad ended up chasing us, and I had a guard there, and he [Slash] goes up to the guard, and he takes his face, and he goes, 'My dad's a psychopath!' He's not."

The Couple Has a 40-Year Age Gap

Cher, who called Edwards "wonderful," added that Edwards isn't jealous of her stardom, explaining, "The more I shine, the more he has won." Though many have criticized their nearly 40-year age gap, it's not something that's ever bothered the Grammy winner. "Whatever. They're not living my life," she said in a November 2025 televised interview.

"Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast," she raved. "You know, you get older but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented." Nonetheless, she understands people questioning their relationship, quipping in a separate interview, "I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"

Did Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Get Engaged?

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2022, and by the end of that year, fans thought the two were engaged, as the "Strong Enough" vocalist revealed her man gifted her a giant diamond ring. "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.," she captioned the photo on social media. However, it was soon reported that the two weren't engaged.

