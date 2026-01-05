or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Cher
OK LogoCOUPLES

Cher, 79, Manifested Her Romance With Single Dad Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 40: 'I Wanted a Man and a Toddler'

Photo Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Source: mega

Cher and her boyfriend's romance has made headlines for their large age gap.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cher believes in manifesting what you want!

On the Monday, January 5, episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the legendary singer explained how boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards came into her life at the perfect time.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Reveals She Wanted 'a Man and a Toddler'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Cher wanted 'a man and a toddler' before she met dad-of-one Alexander 'AE' Edwards.
Source: @armchairexpertpod/youtube

Cher wanted 'a man and a toddler' before she met dad-of-one Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

"Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, 'I want a man and a toddler,'" she spilled. "I wasn't expecting them together, but that's what I wanted. I was expecting them separately."

Cher, 79, adores being a parent to the music producer's son, Slash, whom the 40-year-old co-parents with ex Amber Rose, 40.

"I've just seen The Lion King because we have a 6-year-old. And he's really precocious," she admitted. "His dad ended up chasing us, and I had a guard there, and he [Slash] goes up to the guard, and he takes his face, and he goes, 'My dad's a psychopath!' He's not."

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Has a 40-Year Age Gap

Photo of The singer called her boyfriend's son, Slash, 'precocious.'
Source: mega

The singer called her boyfriend's son, Slash, 'precocious.'

Cher, who called Edwards "wonderful," added that Edwards isn't jealous of her stardom, explaining, "The more I shine, the more he has won."

Though many have criticized their nearly 40-year age gap, it's not something that's ever bothered the Grammy winner.

"Whatever. They're not living my life," she said in a November 2025 televised interview.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Cher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Edwards shares son Slash with ex Amber Rose.
Source: @ae4president/instagram

Edwards shares son Slash with ex Amber Rose.

"Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast," she raved. "You know, you get older but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented."

Nonetheless, she understands people questioning their relationship, quipping in a separate interview, "I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"

Article continues below advertisement

Did Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Get Engaged?

Photo of The stars are not engaged despite Edwards giving her a diamond ring in 2022.
Source: mega

The stars are not engaged despite Edwards giving her a diamond ring in 2022.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2022, and by the end of that year, fans thought the two were engaged, as the "Strong Enough" vocalist revealed her man gifted her a giant diamond ring.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.," she captioned the photo on social media.

However, it was soon reported that the two weren't engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The singer has been married twice.
Source: @armchairexpertpod/youtube

The singer has been married twice.

After a brief split in 2023, the two reconnected and have been together ever since.

The marriage rumors popped up again in December 2025, but her rep shot them down, stating, "There is absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future."

Cher was previously married to Gregg Allman and Sonny Bono, sharing one adult child with each of them.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.