5 Travis Scott Shows That Left Attendees Injured, Dead: From Lollapalooza 2015 to Circus Maximus 2023 Show

Travis Scott has been known for promoting violent and high-octane concerts since he started his career, and one of the earliest concert-related accidents occurred at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in 2015.

FOX 7 Austin shared footage from the festival in which Scott can be heard yelling, "We want rage" at his audience, leading fans to jump over the barricade used to separate them from the stage. The Chicago police arrested the rapper, while one fan also received charges in the incident.

Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Melissa Stratton told ABC 7 at that time that the "SICKO MODE" rapper only played one song before shutting down the show as dozens of fans joined him on stage.

"Due to the security's quick response, the situation was remedied immediately, and no fans were injured," the spokeswoman continued. "The performer fled the scene and was taken into custody a short while later."