Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Used Medicinal Herbs and Advice From 'Shamans' in Belize to Reverse Menopause and Get Pregnant at 54
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee surprised the masses when she announced on Monday, June 3, that at age 54, she was pregnant with her fourth child. But even more shocking was the fact that she and husband Marcello Thedford conceived without turning to IVF.
"I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while," the actress shared in a new interview, noting she was hesitant to do IVF but was having no luck on her own. She then decided to look for help in Belize, where her spouse has a "cultural background."
While there, the couple worked with the Garifuna people and "shamans" who gave her remedies and medicinal herbs that helped reverse menopause.
It didn't hurt that the duo live a clean lifestyle, and the mom-of-three — who shares her kids with a former partner — said that staying healthy and relaxed throughout her pregnancy is her first priority.
"The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I — what I look at on my phone, you know, there's so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen. Stress, for me, is the biggest factor," McGee admitted.
McGee also offered some words of advice for any other women wanting to become a mother later in life.
"It's an individual decision, but be realistic about it. Be realistic about your lifespan — make provisions," she shared. "And understand that when you do have a baby at this age, what you should have for them is a lot of wisdom — and that's the beauty of the situation."
The star added that she and her husband would be open to having more kids after she gives birth.
The actress said she's been feeling "sheer joy" throughout the pregnancy and ignores "any of the negativity anybody has to say about it."
"I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that's it," McGee declared. "And all I'm concerned about — I only have one job now — is to have this baby, and that's what I'm about."
The TV star also revealed that her Boy Meets World costars did know about her exciting news before the world did.
"Well, funny enough, I did [talk with them] before I announced it," she gushed. "I happened to be on a like a little business call with Danielle [Fishel] ... and we were all texting and I said, 'By the way, you know, I'm pretty sure I'm pregnant,' and they were so kind and so happy."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with McGee.