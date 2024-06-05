Boy Meets World's Trina McGee Used Medicinal Herbs and Advice From 'Shamans' in Belize to Reverse Menopause and Get Pregnant at 54

McGee also offered some words of advice for any other women wanting to become a mother later in life.

"It's an individual decision, but be realistic about it. Be realistic about your lifespan — make provisions," she shared. "And understand that when you do have a baby at this age, what you should have for them is a lot of wisdom — and that's the beauty of the situation."

The star added that she and her husband would be open to having more kids after she gives birth.