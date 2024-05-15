Hailey Bieber Glows as She Shows Fans Her Baby Bump for First Time After Announcing Pregnancy With Husband Justin: Photos
Hailey Bieber is absolutely glowing after announcing she is pregnant with her and her husband Justin's first child. Seriously, it feels like we can feel her happiness through the screen!
On Wednesday, May 15, the Rhode Skin founder took to Instagram to reflect on life — and add pictures of her growing belly to her feed for the very first time — just one day after stepping out for a casual outing with the "Baby" singer.
"The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹," the 27-year-old captioned the upload.
The post featured a carousel of images — most of which focused in on her pregnant tummy.
Hailey posed for a selfie in the first slide while wearing a red Fila baseball cap and denim overalls. In a few other photos, the former ballerina donned a stunning butterfly-shaped pink crop top and low rise jeans, allowing for her expanded stomach to have its full time to shine.
An additional photo showed Hailey sipping on a cold drink, as her oversized white T-shirt was rolled up to expose her baby bump once again.
In the comments section of the post, fans and friends alike gushed over Hailey, as they can't wait for her and Justin to become parents for the first time.
"Cutest," one of Hailey's best friends Kylie Jenner expressed, as Odell Beckham Jr. wrote: "My dawwgggggg!! I LOVE ITTT😍."
Justin, 30, and Hailey's weekday outing on Tuesday, March 14, marked the first time the model publicly debuted her growing baby bump after revealing her pregnancy to the world a few days prior.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Hailey's baby bump could be seen peaking through her white crop top and wide-leg trousers. The brunette bombshell layered her look with a black oversized blazer, except she left it open after wearing baggy coats and jackets for months to keep her pregnancy concealed.
The dynamic duo appeared to be running errands together in Los Angeles, as Hailey was spotted leaving an office building with various items in hand — including her newly-viral Rhode Skin lip treatment phone case — before entering a vehicle with Justin, who sported an R.E.M. graphic T-shirt, neon green shorts, white sneakers and a tan beanie.
At one point, Hailey, who wore her hair down for the outing, went to fix her hair while putting her hot pink manicure on full display. She also accessorized her stylish ensemble with black sunglasses and matching loafers.
At the time of Hailey's pregnancy announcement, a source confirmed to OK! she was six months along, meaning baby Bieber should be coming soon enough!
