Hailey Bieber Tells Fans Not to 'Judge' Her 'Biggest' Pregnancy Craving of an Egg Salad-Topped Pickle With Hot Sauce
Hailey Bieber's pregnancy craving doesn't sound so yummy-yummy, yummy-yummy — but we shouldn't knock it until we try it!
On Wednesday, May 15, the Rhode Skin founder opened up to fans about an interesting snack she's been gravitating toward in the six months since she became pregnant with the model and her husband Justin Bieber's first child.
"Currently my biggest craving," Hailey confessed via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of her holding up the food creation.
"Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce," the brunette beauty explained, noting, "and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!"
Earlier on Wednesday, Hailey added photos of her adorable baby bump to her feed on the social media app for the first time since she and Justin announced they are parents-to-be.
"The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹," the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel of images — most of which showcased her growing belly.
Hailey and Justin revealed their pregnancy via simultaneous Instagram announcements.
The couple shared a video of the husband and wife renewing their vows in an intimate and private setting.
- Hailey Bieber Glows as She Shows Fans Her Baby Bump for First Time After Announcing Pregnancy With Husband Justin: Photos
- Pregnant Hailey Bieber and Husband Justin Have the 'Perfect' Name Picked Out for Their Baby: 'They Will Be Great Parents'
- Are Justin and Hailey Bieber Having Twins? Singer's Mom Pattie Mallette Addresses Speculation
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the footage, Hailey donned a stunning white laced dress that perfectly hugged her expanding tummy. The video purposely zoomed in on her stomach, revealing her pregnancy for the very first time.
Hailey kept her pregnancy private for quite some time — something the YouTube personality openly warned fans she'd be doing after constantly facing loads of hate online.
"It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s---,'" Hailey said during an October 2023 interview with GQ Hype in response to frequent speculation she secretly had a bun in the oven.
"Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,' and that’s happened to me multiple times before," she revealed. "There is something that’s disheartening about, D---, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"
Hailey continued: "It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care."
"Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that," Hailey added, noting "you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."
The interview ironically took place right around the same time Hailey would have conceived her and Justin's baby, as a source told OK! at the time of her pregnancy announcement that she was roughly six months along and headed into her third trimester.