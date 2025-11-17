or
Trisha Yearwood Made a 'Conscious Effort' to Be 'There' for Garth Brooks' Kids After Marrying Country Star

image of Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks married in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks married in 2005.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Updated 1:50 p.m. ET

Trisha Yearwood made the decision to take a step back from the limelight following her 2005 marriage to Garth Brooks.

The country crooner, 64, revealed she wanted to act as a mother figure to Brooks' three kids from his previous union to Sandy Mahl.

image of Trisha Yearwood stopped making music after her wedding.
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood stopped making music after her wedding.

"When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped," the "She's in Love with the Boy" singer said at the "In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood" event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on November 8.

"I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together," Yearwood noted.

Trisha Is a 'Bonus Mom' to Garth's Three Daughters

image of Garth Brooks shares three daughters with ex-wife Sandy Mahl.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks shares three daughters with ex-wife Sandy Mahl.

The Trisha's Southern Kitchen host and the "In Pieces" singer met in 1987 during a studio recording session in Nashville. When Brooks divorced Mahl in 2001, he wed Yearwood four years later.

Brooks and Mahl share daughters Taylor, 33, August, 31, and Allie, 29.

"That's kind of important. You have to be together," Yearwood continued. "I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner."

The Country Singer Was Accused of Rape Last Year

image of Garth Brooks was accused of raping his employee in October 2024.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks was accused of raping his employee in October 2024.

Brooks and Yearwood's relationship was tested in October 2024 when the songwriter was accused of sexual harassment and rape by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

He had denied her allegations and claimed the woman was just trying to extort him for cash.

"For the last two months, [there have been] lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," he said in a statement. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."

image of Trisha Yearwood was 'upset' over the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood was 'upset' over the allegations.

"In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he continued.

The situation was reportedly distressing for Yearwood, with a source noting last year: "Trisha is obviously upset. It’s a stressful time for her and the whole family."

"It’s heartbreaking for Trisha. She loves Garth more than anything — she never expected this," another insider spilled.

