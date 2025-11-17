Trisha Yearwood Made a 'Conscious Effort' to Be 'There' for Garth Brooks' Kids After Marrying Country Star

Article continues below advertisement

Trisha Yearwood made the decision to take a step back from the limelight following her 2005 marriage to Garth Brooks. The country crooner, 64, revealed she wanted to act as a mother figure to Brooks' three kids from his previous union to Sandy Mahl.

"When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped," the "She's in Love with the Boy" singer said at the "In Her Own Words: An Evening with Trisha Yearwood" event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on November 8. "I wasn't touring 200 days a year anymore. I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don't work if you're never together," Yearwood noted.

Trisha Is a 'Bonus Mom' to Garth's Three Daughters

The Trisha's Southern Kitchen host and the "In Pieces" singer met in 1987 during a studio recording session in Nashville. When Brooks divorced Mahl in 2001, he wed Yearwood four years later. Brooks and Mahl share daughters Taylor, 33, August, 31, and Allie, 29. "That's kind of important. You have to be together," Yearwood continued. "I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner."

The Country Singer Was Accused of Rape Last Year

Brooks and Yearwood's relationship was tested in October 2024 when the songwriter was accused of sexual harassment and rape by his former hairstylist and makeup artist. He had denied her allegations and claimed the woman was just trying to extort him for cash. "For the last two months, [there have been] lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," he said in a statement. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."

