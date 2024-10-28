Garth Brooks' Dating History: From Sandy Mahl to Trisha Yearwood

The "If Tomorrow Never Comes" hitmaker then filed for divorce in October 2000, ending his 14 years of marriage to Sandy. They finalized it in December 2001, and he listed the date of separation as March 1999.

Sandy reportedly received $125 million as a settlement after the dissolution request was granted.

"People constantly wanting your attention and yanking and pulling on him," she said of what led to their divorce in the 2019 documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On.

She continued, "He'd be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time. He'd come home, and there would be No. 1 parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going. But we both grew apart really, really quickly. I don't think either of us had stopped to think about how this would change our lives."