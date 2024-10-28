Garth Brooks' Dating History: From Sandy Mahl to Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks Was First Married to Sandy Mahl
Garth Brooks met his first wife, Sandy Mahl, in a bar near Oklahoma State University, where they both attended college. They tied the knot in May 1986, when Garth was 24 and Sandy was 21.
Sandy, a songwriter, helped him write some of his songs, including "I've Got a Good Thing Going" and "That Summer."
They share three daughters: Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna and Allie Colleen Brooks.
Garth Brooks Met Trisha Yearwood
In 1987, Garth, while still married to Sandy, met Trisha Yearwood at Kent Blazy's attic studio.
During his 2013 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Friends in Low Places" singer opened up about their fateful meeting.
"It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months," said Garth, later adding, "We had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did."
Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl Divorced in 2000
The "If Tomorrow Never Comes" hitmaker then filed for divorce in October 2000, ending his 14 years of marriage to Sandy. They finalized it in December 2001, and he listed the date of separation as March 1999.
Sandy reportedly received $125 million as a settlement after the dissolution request was granted.
"People constantly wanting your attention and yanking and pulling on him," she said of what led to their divorce in the 2019 documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On.
She continued, "He'd be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time. He'd come home, and there would be No. 1 parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going. But we both grew apart really, really quickly. I don't think either of us had stopped to think about how this would change our lives."
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Wed in 2005
Years after making their red carpet debut at the 2002 Songwriters Hall of Fame, Garth and Trisha exchanged vows at a private ceremony at their home outside Tulsa, Okla.
During a press conference in 2023, Garth revealed that his wife tried to legally change her name for their anniversary, but he declined it.
"Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I'd be fine changing my name to Yearwood," he explained. "Tradition doesn't count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don't have one swallow the other."
Garth Brooks' Rape Accuser Filed a Lawsuit
A few months before Garth and Trisha's 19th wedding anniversary, a hairstylist and makeup artist, who goes by the name of Jane Roe, filed a lawsuit in California, alleging the "Much Too Young" singer raped her, changed clothes in front of her, exposed his private parts and sent sexually explicit messages in 2019.
She also revealed in the legal documents how Garth spoke openly about his sexual fantasies, which included having a threesome with Trisha. Jane said the "She's In Love With The Boy" songstress might have overheard Garth's statement at least once during one of those incidents.