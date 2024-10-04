Garth Brooks Claims He Was 'Hassled' for 'Millions of Dollars' Before Rape Lawsuit But Wouldn't Admit to Behavior He's 'Incapable Of'
Garth Brooks has spoken out after an intense lawsuit was filed against him that could jeopardize his successful career.
The county star vehemently denied accusations made by his former hair and makeup artist, who claimed "The Dance" singer violently raped and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in 2019.
"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the 62-year-old said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Thursday, October 3.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Brooks referenced a lawsuit he preemptively filed against the woman "nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," but did so anonymously "for the sake of families on both sides."
"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward," the "Friends in Low Places" singer — who's been married to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005 — emotionally expressed. "It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooks ended up taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday evening — just hours after the intense lawsuit was filed against him — as part of his ongoing Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the venue, which is set to run through 2025.
After his performance, the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" crooner spoke to his supporters via Instagram during the early hours of the morning on Friday, October 4, stating in the caption of a post: “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Thursday's lawsuit, the former employee of both Brooks and Yearwood accused "The Thunder Rolls" hitmaker of flying the woman — who chose to identify herself as "Jane Roe" — out to attend a Grammy tribute, but when she arrived, their was allegedly only one room for the two of them to share.
She claimed to ask for a second room, but alleged Brooks refused before forcing her on the bed and sexually assaulting her. The woman accused him of holding her by the ankles — to the point where she was almost upside down — as he raped her.