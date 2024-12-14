James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber Says She's 'OK' Following Reality Star's Domestic Violence Arrest: 'Taking the Time I Need'
Ally Lewber is speaking out after James Kennedy's domestic violence arrest.
The Vanderpump Rules alum took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 14, to thank people for their support after the shocking situation took place earlier this week.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," Lewber penned in the social media update. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."
As OK! previously reported, the DJ was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence upon spouse/co-habitant on Tuesday, December 10, after he and Lewber attended a party at Kathy Hilton's home. According to the Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, when officers arrived at Kennedy's Los Angeles home, an anonymous woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground. However, Lewber was not explicitly named.
"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," the "Feeling You" artist's lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine claimed in a statement. "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."
According to insiders who attended the holiday bash, Kennedy's behavior seemed strange leading up to his arrest. "James was acting super aggressive all night long," a source said. "He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."
During a recent episode of the "The Viall Files" podcast, Nick Viall, who was present at the party, said he suspected something was going on with the Bravo star. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane," he recalled.
"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," he explained.
Only hours later, the police showed up at Kennedy's home. “The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy’s] arrest,” a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department confirmed. “[He] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."