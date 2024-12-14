James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber Says She's 'OK' Following Reality Star's Domestic Violence Arrest: 'Taking the Time I Need'

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," Lewber penned in the social media update. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

As OK! previously reported, the DJ was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence upon spouse/co-habitant on Tuesday, December 10, after he and Lewber attended a party at Kathy Hilton's home. According to the Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, when officers arrived at Kennedy's Los Angeles home, an anonymous woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground. However, Lewber was not explicitly named.