Is Tristan Thompson Responding To Ex Khloé Kardashian's Claims About The Athlete Being A Bad Partner For Her?

"You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you," the post concluded.

If Thompson plans to take his own advice, hopefully that means he won't step out on any of his future partners.

Addressing every time Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian during her podcast appearance, she told the hosts: "I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part. I mean, all of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice."