or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > tristan thompson
OK LogoPolitics

Tristan Thompson Called Out for His 'Hypocrisy' After Naturalized Citizen Says He Supports Donald Trump's 'Crackdown' on Illegal Immigrants

composite photo of Donald Trump and Tristan Thompson
Source: mega;The Katie Miller Podcast

Tristan Thompson was born in Canada.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson was dragged on social media after he gushed over his support for Donald Trump during his appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast."

In a preview for his Wednesday, April 1, episode of the show, the athlete confirmed he became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in 2020 after being born in Canada, revealing the process was super quick.

The topic led host Katie Miller to ask the NBA star, "What are your thoughts on President Trump's crackdown on illegal aliens?"

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Feels Donald Trump Has 'Helped Our Country'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tristan Thompson said he loves what Donald Trump has 'done for our country.'
Source: The Katie Miller Podcast

Tristan Thompson said he loves what Donald Trump has 'done for our country.'

"President Trump, first of all, I love what he's done for our country. I think he's helped our country a lot," the father-of-five, 35, confessed. "In terms of where he stands on that, I think, I'm a firm believer, because I have family members that are immigrants. I believe that for those that do the thing, the right way and get their papers, I think they should be taken care of first and foremost. I think that's the right thing, I think that's the right way of going about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of 'I think he's helped our country a lot,' the athlete said of the president.
Source: mega

'I think he's helped our country a lot,' the athlete said of the president.

"But yes, do we have some great, brilliant minds of people who are in the process of getting their papers... I totally understand that," he continued. "I think it should be case by case on the right people, so I understand where he's coming from, but for me, it varies depending on who the person is."

"It's a bit more nuanced for you," Miller replied, to which Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy said, "Yeah."

MORE ON:
tristan thompson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to the Athlete's Remarks

Photo The father-of-five was criticized for his comments on social media.
Source: @realtristan13/instagram

The father-of-five was criticized for his comments on social media.

Given his background and celebrity status, users on X were quick to slam the basketball player.

"Much easier with millions of dollars," one person noted, while another wrote, "Yeah sure let’s ask a Canadian known for his terrible judgement what he thinks of the president."

"The problem with this is that ICE and DHS leadership admitted that they took ppl from courts illegally that were doing it 'the right way,'" a third critic explained. "MAGA is corrupt and hasn’t done anything according to the US Constitution."

"'He's helped OUR Country' Says the CANADIAN IMMIGRANT and NONE OF YOU co-signing mfkrs [sic] even see the hypocrisy and ignorance in your thought process or lack thereof," a fourth individual penned.

Tristan Thompson Recently Visited the White House

Photo of The basketball player bragged about recently meeting J.D. Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: tristan thompson/snapchat

The basketball player bragged about recently meeting J.D. Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star's remarks came shortly after he documented his visit to the White House.

He made the trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss how college athletes can be better protected when it comes to their earnings, but he took a tour of the historic building as well.

The NBA player raved over the experience, which included him excitedly revealing that he met J.D. Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.