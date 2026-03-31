Tristan Thompson Called Out for His 'Hypocrisy' After Naturalized Citizen Says He Supports Donald Trump's 'Crackdown' on Illegal Immigrants

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson was dragged on social media after he gushed over his support for Donald Trump during his appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast." In a preview for his Wednesday, April 1, episode of the show, the athlete confirmed he became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in 2020 after being born in Canada, revealing the process was super quick. The topic led host Katie Miller to ask the NBA star, "What are your thoughts on President Trump's crackdown on illegal aliens?"

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Feels Donald Trump Has 'Helped Our Country'

Source: The Katie Miller Podcast Tristan Thompson said he loves what Donald Trump has 'done for our country.'

"President Trump, first of all, I love what he's done for our country. I think he's helped our country a lot," the father-of-five, 35, confessed. "In terms of where he stands on that, I think, I'm a firm believer, because I have family members that are immigrants. I believe that for those that do the thing, the right way and get their papers, I think they should be taken care of first and foremost. I think that's the right thing, I think that's the right way of going about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega 'I think he's helped our country a lot,' the athlete said of the president.

"But yes, do we have some great, brilliant minds of people who are in the process of getting their papers... I totally understand that," he continued. "I think it should be case by case on the right people, so I understand where he's coming from, but for me, it varies depending on who the person is." "It's a bit more nuanced for you," Miller replied, to which Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy said, "Yeah."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to the Athlete's Remarks

Source: @realtristan13/instagram The father-of-five was criticized for his comments on social media.

Given his background and celebrity status, users on X were quick to slam the basketball player. "Much easier with millions of dollars," one person noted, while another wrote, "Yeah sure let’s ask a Canadian known for his terrible judgement what he thinks of the president." "The problem with this is that ICE and DHS leadership admitted that they took ppl from courts illegally that were doing it 'the right way,'" a third critic explained. "MAGA is corrupt and hasn’t done anything according to the US Constitution." "'He's helped OUR Country' Says the CANADIAN IMMIGRANT and NONE OF YOU co-signing mfkrs [sic] even see the hypocrisy and ignorance in your thought process or lack thereof," a fourth individual penned.

Tristan Thompson Recently Visited the White House