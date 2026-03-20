Politics Donald Trump Makes Shocking Admission About Mass Deportations to His Wife Melania and Top Aides Source: MEGA President Donald Trump made a a shocking and rare admission that his widely unpopular immigration policies have gone too far. Lesley Abravanel March 20 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on March 19, President Donald Trump privately admitted to his inner circle, including his wife, Melania Trump, that some of his administration's mass deportation policies had "gone too far.” The president, who ran specifically on the mass deportation of human beings, made a rare and shocking admission of regret, expressing concerns that voters are uncomfortable with the term "mass deportation.” He reportedly directed his team to pivot their focus toward arresting criminal "bad guys" rather than causing visible chaos in American cities — specifically in Democratic-leaning cities where he had previously directed his immigration efforts to focus on.

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Donald Trump Chats With His Aides and Wife

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke to his wife and top aides about mass deportations.

The first lady was among those who reportedly helped convince the president that the aggressive "catch-all" approach to deportations needed to be reconsidered. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is cited as a primary driver for this policy shift, fearing that the current immigration optics could hurt the administration's chances in the upcoming midterm elections. According to the report, Susie believed that immigration had become a "challenging issue" and was a primary driver behind the administration's attempt to "reset" its messaging and enforcement strategy.

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Source: MEGA Susie Wiles has cancer.

Susie, who recently revealed a b----- cancer diagnosis, reportedly told associates that the administration's immigration team had turned a "marquee issue" into a liability ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Referring to the arrest and deportation of two mothers who had voluntarily attended routine immigration meetings, Susie said, "I can’t understand how you make that mistake — but somebody did.” The rethinking comes amid reports that hardline targets, such as the 1 million deportations goal set in 2025 by adviser Stephen Miller, have not been met.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously acknowledged on Truth Social in June 2025 that aggressive immigration policies were hurting industries like agriculture and hospitality.

Current arrest rates are reportedly around 1,200 daily, down from previous peaks. The shift follows the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on March 6, who was the face of the administration's aggressive deportation campaign. Public outcry grew after reports that federal agents accidentally shot and killed two U.S. citizens, mother Renee Good and VA nurse Alex Pretti, during raids in January. Donald previously acknowledged on Truth Social in June 2025 that aggressive immigration policies were hurting industries like agriculture and hospitality by removing long-term workers who are difficult to replace.

Source: MEGA Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, is Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security.