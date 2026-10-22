Tristan Thompson Slammed by Critics for Sharing Photos With 3 of His 4 Kids, Leaving Out His and Maralee Nichols' Son: 'Aren't You Forgetting One'

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Critics sounded off after Tristan Thompson shared photos of three of his four children and left out his son with Maralee Nichols. "Thank you GodBaruch HashemAlhamdulilah," Thompson, 35, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 21.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @tristanthompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson shared new photos on October 21.

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Tristan Thompson Shared Photos With 3 of His 4 Kids

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson is a father of four children.

The photo series kicked off with an adorable photo of his three children: Prince Oliver, 9, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and True, 8, and Tatum, 4, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian. In the shot, Tatum held on to Prince's shoulders as he enjoyed a piggyback ride, while True smiled sweetly behind her brothers. Other photos showed the trio posing at what appeared to be Tatum's Zootopia-themed birthday party, affectionately dubbed "Tatumtopia."

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Fans Called Out Tristan Thompson for Leaving Out Son Theo

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Tristan Thompson shares two children, True and Tatum, with Khloé Kardashian.

Missing from the photos was Thompson's son Theo, whom he shares with Nichols, a detail critics quickly pointed out in the comments section. "What about the other little boy with the other lady? 😩," one observer wrote, while a second said, "Aren't you forgetting one? 😅😂." "Maybe you should include your youngest also," a third added. "Imagine the pain and abandonment that child will feel not being allowed to grow up with their siblings! This will affect them for life. Do better."

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Tristan Thompson Welcomed Child During Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram; MEGA Khloé Kardashian said she learned about Tristan Thompson's child with Maralee Nichols at the same time as the world.

Nichols welcomed Theo in December 2021, while the Good American founder, 42, was pregnant with her and Thompson's second child. Kardashian, who was in an on-and-off relationship with the athlete at the time, learned of Thompson's infidelity when news of Nichols' child support lawsuit made headlines. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?" the reality TV star said during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating. I'm embarrassed."

Maralee Nichols Blasted Claims She Was a 'One Night Stand'

Source: MEGA; @maraleenichols/Instagram Maralee Nichols welcomed Theo in December 2021.