Tristan Thompson to Pay Maralee Nichols $58K in Back Child Support for Their Son Theo, Athlete Still Hasn't Met the 2-Year-Old: Insider

Making matters even worse was the fact that while he was secretly hooking up with Nichols, he and Kardashian had reconciled and already went through with their plans to use a surrogate for their second child. Their son Tatum was born in April 2022.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote in an apology via social media. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."