Tristan Thompson to Pay Maralee Nichols $58K in Back Child Support for Their Son Theo, Athlete Still Hasn't Met the 2-Year-Old: Insider
Tristan Thompson needs to pay up!
According to a report, the athlete has been ordered to fork over $57,916 in back child support to Marlaee Nichols in relation to their son Theo, 2.
The NBA player, 33, has allegedly missed payments from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024.
An insider told a news outlet Thompson still hasn't even met the toddler, whom he fathered in 2021 while cheating on Khloé Kardashian.
As OK! reported, Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in 2021, as he claimed he wasn't the father of her child. However, a paternity test proved otherwise, prompting him to speak out and admit he was unfaithful to the reality star, 39.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," he stated. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."
Making matters even worse was the fact that while he was secretly hooking up with Nichols, he and Kardashian had reconciled and already went through with their plans to use a surrogate for their second child. Their son Tatum was born in April 2022.
"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote in an apology via social media. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."
Kardashian ended up splitting from her on-off ex once again, and it appears the two haven't rekindled things since then. The exes also share daughter True, 5, while the Cleveland Cavaliers star has son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.
Theo is the only child that Thompson has not made an effort to get to know.
Meanwhile, the basketball player faced even more drama earlier this year, as in January, he received a 25-game suspension when he tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403 — banned substances that are considered performance enhancers.
The Cavaliers responded at the time by admitting they "are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson."
"His time away from game action will have an impact on our team," they added. "We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period.”
The Sun reported on Thompson's child support payments and claimed he still hadn't met Theo.