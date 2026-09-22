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True Crime Podcaster Rips '60 Minutes' Patrick Clancy Interview as ‘Worst’ She's Seen in Years

Photo of Patrick Clancy
Source: 60 MINUTES/AP

Patrick Clancy's latest interview was ripped apart by a true crime podcaster.

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Sept. 22 2026, Updated 4:36 a.m. ET

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A true crime podcaster ripped Patrick Clancy's latest interview since the Lindsay Clancy mistrial.

Briana Whitney, a contributor to the “Crime Junkie Podcast,” blasted the “60 Minutes” podcast as the "worst" she has seen in years.

She complained that it didn’t entertain wild conspiracy theories about Patrick, the father of the three children who were killed by Lindsay, the mother, in her alleged postpartum psychosis.

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Image of Briana Whitney criticized Patrick Clancy’s latest interview following Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial.
Source: 60 MINUTES/AP

Briana Whitney criticized Patrick Clancy’s latest interview following Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial.

In a now-viral TikTok, Briana candidly said, “Point blank, that is probably the worst interview I’ve seen in a long time,” referring to the CBS segment that featured Patrick and his new wife, fertility doctor Rachel Danis, in their first sit-down since his ex-wife’s trial.

“Patrick wasn’t really asked anything by the host of actual substance… Literally any of the questions you had – not answered, not asked,” Briana said.

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Patrick Clancy Has Been the Subject of a Series of Conspiracy Theories

Image of Briana Whitney called Patrick Clancy’s CBS interview one of the worst she had seen in years and criticized the questions he was asked.
Source: 60 MINUTES/AP

Briana Whitney called Patrick Clancy’s CBS interview one of the worst she had seen in years and criticized the questions he was asked.

Briana's whines come amidst the fact that Patrick has been the subject of some really bizarre conspiracy theories, with some even claiming that Lindsay didn't actually kill her kids, but her then-husband was responsible for the killings (despite Lindsay's own admission to be guilty in court).

Addressing those, Briana complained, “There was no questions about inconsistencies in [Patrick’s] story, no questions about why were the kids left alone, no questions on the mistrial itself, how this all went down, no question about what’s happened with the jurors ever since.”

She also questioned the interviewer's failure to dig deeper into Patrick and Rachel's love story.

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Image of Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis revealed that they were starting a family of their own while speaking to journalist Ross Douthat.
Source: 60 MINUTES/AP

Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis revealed that they were starting a family of their own while speaking to journalist Ross Douthat.

This came after Patrick and Rachel revealed that they were starting a family of their own while speaking to journalist Ross Douthat on the “60 Minutes” podcast.

In the interview, Patrick and his new wife also expressed their excitement about sharing memories of his first children – Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan – with his future ones.

Per Rachel's brief account, she had met Patrick while running in New York City, where he relocated soon after his children’s murders in January 2023.

Image of Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis also expressed their excitement about sharing memories of his first children with his future ones.
Source: @HEARDWITHLOVE/INSTAGRAM

Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis also expressed their excitement about sharing memories of his first children with his future ones.

“We just hear that they’re, like, living happily ever after, they’re having a child, and we, like, moved right along with the interview – like, there were no other questions there,” Briana seethed.

Otherwise, “The only even, like, marginal piece of information we learned was that [Patrick] had a panic attack before they listened to the 911 call during testimony,” the TikToker continued, referring to Patrick’s testimony over two days during Lindsay Clancy’s triple-murder trial in July.

“If you’re frustrated by what you just watched, you’re not alone – we truly don’t know anything from Patrick,” Briana said at the end of the TikTok video.

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