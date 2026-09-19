Patrick Clancy Breaks Silence on Marriage to Ex Lindsay: 'I Did the Best I Could'
Sept. 19 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick, got candid about their marriage in an upcoming interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.
In a preview for his chat with the news program — which is set to air on September 20 — he noted he did "best I could" during the relationship.
Lindsay Clancy Strangled Her 3 Kids in January 2023
"I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could," Patrick, 38, told correspondent Ross Douthat.
Lindsay, 36, strangled her three children at her home in Duxbury, Mass., in January 2023. She then attempted to commit suicide by jumping out of a second-story window and slitting her wrists, with her injuries leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.
She sent Patrick out of the house to run an errand at the time before committing the murders. When he returned home, he found Lindsay in the backyard and dialed 911.
Patrick and Lindsay Clancy Married in 2016
Her defense team argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed their children: daughter Cora, 5, and sons Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
Lindsay's case was declared a mistrial on September 4, after the jury remained deadlocked on the verdict.
Patrick and Lindsay met in 2013 and tied the knot three years later, before welcoming their kids. He is now married to infertility specialist Dr. Rachel Danis, who also appears in his 60 Minutes interview.
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Patrick Clancy Is Now Married to Dr. Rachel Danis
Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel defended her marriage to Patrick, whom she wed back in April. The couple first crossed paths when they were both in New York in 2024.
"I was just a girl who met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday," Rachel recalled about how she met Patrick. "And I don't think there's anything wrong with that."
She further called Patrick "the most selfless father and supportive partner."
"I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted," she went on, referring to the viral conspiracy theories that suggested Patrick cheated on Lindsay, and that he even played a part his kids' deaths.
Patrick also admitted he communicates with his children from the great beyond. “I talk to them,” he confessed.
When asked what he tells them, he said: "'Help me.' All the time.”