Patrick Clancy Breaks Silence on Marriage to Ex Lindsay: 'I Did the Best I Could'

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Lindsay Clancy Strangled Her 3 Kids in January 2023

Source: 60 MINUTES Patrick Clancy's new interview with '60 Minutes' will air on September 20.

"I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could," Patrick, 38, told correspondent Ross Douthat. Lindsay, 36, strangled her three children at her home in Duxbury, Mass., in January 2023. She then attempted to commit suicide by jumping out of a second-story window and slitting her wrists, with her injuries leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. She sent Patrick out of the house to run an errand at the time before committing the murders. When he returned home, he found Lindsay in the backyard and dialed 911.

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Patrick and Lindsay Clancy Married in 2016

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's court case ended in a mistrial on September 4.

Her defense team argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed their children: daughter Cora, 5, and sons Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. Lindsay's case was declared a mistrial on September 4, after the jury remained deadlocked on the verdict. Patrick and Lindsay met in 2013 and tied the knot three years later, before welcoming their kids. He is now married to infertility specialist Dr. Rachel Danis, who also appears in his 60 Minutes interview.

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Patrick Clancy Is Now Married to Dr. Rachel Danis

Source: 60 MINUTES Patrick Clancy and his new wife Dr. Rachel Danis married in April.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel defended her marriage to Patrick, whom she wed back in April. The couple first crossed paths when they were both in New York in 2024. "I was just a girl who met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday," Rachel recalled about how she met Patrick. "And I don't think there's anything wrong with that." She further called Patrick "the most selfless father and supportive partner."

Source: 60 MINUTES Lindsay Clancy's defense team argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed her children in 2023.