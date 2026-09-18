Patrick Clancy’s New Wife Defends Romance and Calls Him the 'Most Selfless Father' After Ex Lindsay's Mistrial: 'I Don't Know How It Got So Twisted'

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Patrick Clancy's new wife defended their romance. The grieving father spoke out about his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's trial in his first sit-down interview, which will air on Sunday, September 20, on 60 Minutes. He was joined by his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, whom he met after moving to New York in 2024 following his split from Lindsay shortly after she murdered their children.

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'I Don't Know How It Got Twisted'

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three young children.

"I was just a girl who met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday," Rachel told the press of meeting her husband in the wake of his grief. "And I don't think there's anything wrong with that." The couple tied the knot in April at an intimate wedding ceremony in Central Park. During the hour-long interview, Patrick's new wife called him "the most selfless father and supportive partner." "I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted," Rachel explained, referring to internet folklore accusing Patrick of cheating on Lindsay or even orchestrating his own kids' deaths.

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Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK Lindsay and Patrick Clancy shared Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Patrick's attorney, Howard Cooper, slammed the "baseless falsehoods" against Patrick in a previous statement to People. "Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign,” he stated. “This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims," Howard added. Lindsay's case was declared a mistrial earlier this month as the jury failed to agree on whether the mom-of-three had criminal responsibility for strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan before trying to end her own life in 2023.

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'I Talk to Them'

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's case was declared a mistral.

Patrick recalled finding his children in the basement of the former couple's Duxbury, Mass., home after his ex-wife sent him to run an errand. In a teaser for his 60 Minutes interview, Patrick revealed that he still speaks to his late children even three years after they were killed with exercise bands. "I talk to them," he explained, before noting what he says to his departed kids. "'Help me,' all the time." He took the stand during his former wife's Massachusetts trial to recount his experience in the hours, days and even months leading up to the tragedy. "I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat," he told CBS after his children died.

Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK Lindsay Clancy often expresses regret over her kids' deaths.