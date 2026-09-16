Amanda Knox Defends Patrick Clancy Against 'Baseless' and 'Vile' Conspiracy Theories After Lindsay Clancy Mistrial
Sept. 16 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Amanda Knox has publicly defended Patrick Clancy, writing a deeply personal essay for The Free Press to slam the "baseless" and "vile" online conspiracy theories targeting him.
Her defense follows the September 4 mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case, which was declared after an 11-1 hung jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict regarding Lindsay murdering the couple's three young children in 2023.
Amanda, who was wrongfully convicted and later fully acquitted in the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, stated that seeing social media "sleuths" turn on Patrick gave her intense flashbacks.
'This Gave Me Flashbacks'
"Seeing this gave me flashbacks to the relentless scrutiny of my own behavior in the wake of my roommate's murder... There is no one 'right' way to react to trauma, or to grieve, but when the lens of suspicion falls on you, everything is wrong,” she said.
Amanda compared the hyper-fixation on her own past actions (like doing a cartwheel or kissing her boyfriend outside a police station) to the way the internet has dissected everything from Patrick's pharmacy receipts to his clothing choices.
“Whatever he does, someone on the internet interprets it as evidence that he committed a terrible crime. I can relate,” she wrote.
Inside the Clancy Conspiracies
Even though Lindsay’s defense team never disputed that she took the lives of her children during a severe postpartum psychosis crisis, online influencers and TikTok creators filled the void with wild, unproven narratives.
Some went as far as claiming Patrick drugged his wife, orchestrated the killings, or brainwashed her into thinking she did it.
Amanda noted that it is easier for people to embrace bizarre conspiracies than to accept the terrifying reality that children aren't always safe, even with their mothers.
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- 'The Five' Star Kennedy Warns 'Something Sick Is Going on' With Lindsay Clancy Supporters During Trial
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Amanda heavily criticized internet sleuths, writing, "The trial in the court of public opinion never ends, and every day Patrick survives and thrives will be entered into the evidence against him."
She noted that the public initially praised Patrick for running the Boston Marathon in memory of his children, but later viewed him with suspicion simply because he moved to New York City and eventually remarried.
“Online sleuths have picked over every twitch of his face in the courtroom, every iota of footage that shows him going about his life, every decision he’s made since the death of his children,” Amanda wrote. “Online sleuths parsed the time stamps on his pharmacy receipt and the surveillance footage of him buying dinner, claiming that his jacket in the CVS video had a different zipper style (three-quarter zip as opposed to full zip) than the one he wore at the restaurant, and speculated that he had swapped his clothes to hide bloodstains.”
'The Trial in the Court of Public Opinion Never Ends'
Her essay closely follows a blistering statement from Patrick’s attorney, Howard Cooper, who threatened legal action against social media influencers weaponizing the tragedy for clicks and profile growth.
“There’s no exit from that logic,” Amanda wrote. “The trial in the court of public opinion never ends, and every day Patrick survives and thrives will be entered into the evidence against him. Because when people decide you’re guilty, it doesn’t matter how you perform grief. It’s always wrong.”