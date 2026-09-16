Amanda Knox Defends Patrick Clancy Against 'Baseless' and 'Vile' Conspiracy Theories After Lindsay Clancy Mistrial

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'This Gave Me Flashbacks'

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox said she can 'relate' to Patrick Clancy, whom social media users have created conspiracies about.

"Seeing this gave me flashbacks to the relentless scrutiny of my own behavior in the wake of my roommate's murder... There is no one 'right' way to react to trauma, or to grieve, but when the lens of suspicion falls on you, everything is wrong,” she said. Amanda compared the hyper-fixation on her own past actions (like doing a cartwheel or kissing her boyfriend outside a police station) to the way the internet has dissected everything from Patrick's pharmacy receipts to his clothing choices. “Whatever he does, someone on the internet interprets it as evidence that he committed a terrible crime. I can relate,” she wrote.

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Inside the Clancy Conspiracies

Source: AP Some social media users think Patrick Clancy orchestrated the murders of his three kids.

Even though Lindsay’s defense team never disputed that she took the lives of her children during a severe postpartum psychosis crisis, online influencers and TikTok creators filled the void with wild, unproven narratives. Some went as far as claiming Patrick drugged his wife, orchestrated the killings, or brainwashed her into thinking she did it. Amanda noted that it is easier for people to embrace bizarre conspiracies than to accept the terrifying reality that children aren't always safe, even with their mothers.

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Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Patrick Clancy was scrutinized by some after he moved to NYC and remarried.

Amanda heavily criticized internet sleuths, writing, "The trial in the court of public opinion never ends, and every day Patrick survives and thrives will be entered into the evidence against him." She noted that the public initially praised Patrick for running the Boston Marathon in memory of his children, but later viewed him with suspicion simply because he moved to New York City and eventually remarried. “Online sleuths have picked over every twitch of his face in the courtroom, every iota of footage that shows him going about his life, every decision he’s made since the death of his children,” Amanda wrote. “Online sleuths parsed the time stamps on his pharmacy receipt and the surveillance footage of him buying dinner, claiming that his jacket in the CVS video had a different zipper style (three-quarter zip as opposed to full zip) than the one he wore at the restaurant, and speculated that he had swapped his clothes to hide bloodstains.”

'The Trial in the Court of Public Opinion Never Ends'

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox was acquitted of her roommate's murder.