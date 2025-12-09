or
White House Goes Ballistic Over Reports Donald Trump Is Preparing to Fire Kristi Noem: 'Most Talented Cabinet in American History'

Photo of Kristi Noem and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The White House denied reports about Donald Trump planning to fire his Cabinet members.

Profile Image

Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

The White House is not happy with recent reports suggesting Donald Trump is ready to fire people from his Cabinet.

A spokesperson for the White House went ballistic while fiercely defending the president's "talented" advisors in response to claims staffers are "frustrated" by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski — whom she hired as her chief advisor.

Despite widespread speculation that Trump is gearing up for major Cabinet changes as he approaches the one-year mark of his second presidential term, the White House disagreed with whispers when reached for comment.

Image of Kristi Noem has faced backlash as Homeland Security Secretary.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem has faced backlash as Homeland Security Secretary.

"President Trump has assembled the most talented and capable Cabinet in American history," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declared in a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, December 8. "These so-called reports are nothing but Fake News."

"MS NOW and the Daily Beast continue to beclown themselves by inventing narratives that simply are not true," Jackson continued.

Kristi Noem, Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth Subjects of Firing Rumors

Image of Donald Trump was accused of wanting to fire Kristi Noem over her alleged affair.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of wanting to fire Kristi Noem over her alleged affair.

The alleged "fake news" reports honed in on Cabinet members like Noem, FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who have all been subjects of scrutiny in recent months for various reasons.

In addition to The Daily Beast, suspicions of Noem's potential firing were reported by OK!, RadarOnline.com, CNN and MS Now, with one Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official calling the Homeland Security Secretary's rumored extramarital romance Washington D.C.'s "worst-kept secret."

Image of The White House called reports about Donald Trump firing his Cabinet 'fake news.'
Source: MEGA

The White House called reports about Donald Trump firing his Cabinet 'fake news.'

The White House additionally responded to an MS Now report citing Stephen Miller’s alleged desire to fire Noem via their official rapid response X account on Monday.

"More Fake News BS from MSDNC," the message read. "[Kristi] and [Stephen] get along great — as evidenced by the swift closing of the border and the fewest number of illegal border crossings in modern history."

The post was shared as a direct reply to White House Correspondent Jake Traylor claiming Trump was "weighing Noem’s ouster at Homeland Security" and that "Stephen Miller is leading the charge."

Karoline Leavitt Said Donald Trump 'Laughed' at Kash Patel Firing Claims

Image of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump 'laughed' at reports about him wanting to fire Kash Patel.
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump 'laughed' at reports about him wanting to fire Kash Patel.

"Miller's frustration is twofold a White House official said: Noem isn’t moving fast enough to build out more detention centers with the money approved in Trump’s big summer spending bill," the journalist alleged. "Multiple governors have called Trump personally and voiced frustration with Noem’s handling of FEMA and disaster relief funds."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously fired back at "fake news" reports claiming Patel was also on the chopping block, calling the allegations "completely made-up" while sharing a photo of Trump and the FBI director giving a thumbs-up next to each other in the Oval Office.

"In fact, when this Fake News was published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel,” she said via X in November. "I read the headline to the President, and he laughed. He said: ‘What? That’s totally false. Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!’"

