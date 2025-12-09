White House Goes Ballistic Over Reports Donald Trump Is Preparing to Fire Kristi Noem: 'Most Talented Cabinet in American History'

Article continues below advertisement

The White House is not happy with recent reports suggesting Donald Trump is ready to fire people from his Cabinet. A spokesperson for the White House went ballistic while fiercely defending the president's "talented" advisors in response to claims staffers are "frustrated" by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski — whom she hired as her chief advisor. Despite widespread speculation that Trump is gearing up for major Cabinet changes as he approaches the one-year mark of his second presidential term, the White House disagreed with whispers when reached for comment.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem has faced backlash as Homeland Security Secretary.

"President Trump has assembled the most talented and capable Cabinet in American history," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declared in a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, December 8. "These so-called reports are nothing but Fake News." "MS NOW and the Daily Beast continue to beclown themselves by inventing narratives that simply are not true," Jackson continued.

Kristi Noem, Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth Subjects of Firing Rumors

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of wanting to fire Kristi Noem over her alleged affair.

Source: MEGA The White House called reports about Donald Trump firing his Cabinet 'fake news.'

The White House additionally responded to an MS Now report citing Stephen Miller’s alleged desire to fire Noem via their official rapid response X account on Monday. "More Fake News BS from MSDNC," the message read. "[Kristi] and [Stephen] get along great — as evidenced by the swift closing of the border and the fewest number of illegal border crossings in modern history." The post was shared as a direct reply to White House Correspondent Jake Traylor claiming Trump was "weighing Noem’s ouster at Homeland Security" and that "Stephen Miller is leading the charge."

Karoline Leavitt Said Donald Trump 'Laughed' at Kash Patel Firing Claims

Source: MEGA White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump 'laughed' at reports about him wanting to fire Kash Patel.