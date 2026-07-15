Trump Butler Shooting Victim's Widow Believes Attack Was an 'Inside Job' by the Government
July 15 2026, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET
Two years after the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Penn., the widow of slain firefighter Corey Comperatore is speaking out about what she believes really happened that day.
During a recent interview with NewsNation, Helen Comperatore claimed she does not believe alleged gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone, saying she suspects the attack was orchestrated with help from someone inside the government.
Widow Claims Attack Was an 'Inside Job'
"I don't believe there was another shooter there, but I believe that he was working with somebody," she said. "I believe it was inside; it was an inside job inside the government somewhere."
When the interviewer asked whether she believed the alleged involvement was political, Helen responded, "Oh, yeah. Political. Absolutely."
Helen was then asked if she had seen evidence supporting her belief.
"I've been told things, but I've had something that happened with me just afterwards, and you're starting to put the pieces together," she explained. "It just made total sense."
Helen Comperatore Says She Is Still Searching for Answers
Corey, a former volunteer fire chief, was killed during the July 13, 2024, rally after shielding his family from gunfire.
Donald was struck in the ear, while two other rallygoers were seriously wounded.
Helen said she still believes key questions surrounding the shooting remain unanswered and explained what she thinks would finally bring her peace.
"When the people who put this all together that day are caught, and it comes out," she said when asked what would give her closure.
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Widow Asks Donald Trump Not to Forget the Victims
Helen also shared a direct message for Donald.
"Just don't forget us and remember what we went through that day," she said. "We're still here, and we need answers."
Donald Trump Slams Secret Service
Helen's plea for answers comes as Donald himself continues to criticize the handling of the Butler rally.
On the second anniversary of the assassination attempt, the president accused the Secret Service of major security failures, saying the agency "blew Butler" by failing to secure the rooftop where the alleged gunman positioned himself before opening fire.
"Well, they blew Butler because they had one building that was empty, and they blew it," Donald said during an interview on Fox & Friends. "They should have had somebody standing on that building."
Donald added, "I got lucky. God was watching. My sons Don and Eric, both of them, they know a lot about guns. They hunt. They like to hunt, and they said from that distance, with that gun, that particular gun, there’s almost no chance of missing. So God was with me."