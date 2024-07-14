Donald Trump Rally Victim Identified: Ex-Volunteer Fire Chief Corey Comperatore Was Shot and Killed by Assassin's Bullet

The victim's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, revealed that her sibling died while protecting his daughter from the gunshots, which were directed at the former president, 78.

“The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters,” Schafer penned on Facebook.

“His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” she continued.