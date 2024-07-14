Donald Trump Rally Victim Identified: Ex-Volunteer Fire Chief Corey Comperatore Was Shot and Killed by Assassin's Bullet
Corey Comperatore was identified as the victim shot and killed during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
The ex-volunteer fire chief for Buffalo Township, 50, was murdered by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, during the rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
The victim's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, revealed that her sibling died while protecting his daughter from the gunshots, which were directed at the former president, 78.
“The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters,” Schafer penned on Facebook.
“His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” she continued.
Comperatore’s daughter, Allyson, penned a message calling the patriarch “the best dad a girl could ever ask for,” after his tragic passing. The offspring recalled how her father threw her and her mother to the ground as the gunshots rang out.
“He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us,” Allyson stated on Facebook. “And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you.”
The former firefighter's wife, Helen, also shared a heartbreaking message about her husband and “real-life superhero."
“Yesterday, what [was meant to] be such an exciting day for my husband, especially, turned into a nightmare for our family,” she began. “What my precious girls had to witness is unforgivable. He died the hero he always was.”
Additionally, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a statement following Comperatore's death, noting he was an “avid supporter” of Trump and was excited to attend the rally that day.
The governor honored Comperatore by ordering flags to be flown half-staff.
“Corey died a hero,” Shapiro declared. “Corey was the very best of us.”
The family has since set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than $27,000 as of noon on Sunday, July 14.
