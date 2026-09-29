Donald Trump Gives Kellyanne Conway’s Boyfriend David Zervos a Treasury Department Job
Sept. 29 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Kellyanne Conway’s rumored boyfriend, David Zervos, has officially joined the Trump administration as a counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Zervos, whom President Donald Trump considered for Federal Reserve Chair before Kevin Warsh was chosen, will serve as a prominent market strategist and policy adviser under Bessent.
Before taking on the public role, he served as a market strategist for investment banking firm Jefferies and was a CNBC contributor.
Inside His New Job
Zervos has recently drawn media attention as the rumored partner of veteran GOP strategist and former Trump adviser Conway, whom he has been spotted with at high-profile events.
While analysts remark that Zervos adds needed "intellectual firepower" to a department that has faced heavy staff turnover, including seven Senate-confirmed departures and three chiefs of staff since 2025, others blast the gig as a form of nepotism and point out that his proximity to Conway likely didn't hurt his visibility within Trump's inner circle.
The Daily Beast called Zervos “The New Mr. Kellyanne Conway” after her divorce from her ex-husband George, whom she was married to for 23 years.
Industry veterans, like Jefferies CEO Rich Handler, praised the move, noting, "there is no doubt that David Zervos’s experience and perspective will be of great service to the USA" during a complicated time for markets.
Tom Lee of Fundstrat Capital echoed this confidence, stating Zervos is "highly regarded by institutional investors.”
Zervos is arriving just as the 10-year Treasury yield surged to 5.2 percent, its highest level since 2007.
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When bond yields skyrocket, bond prices fall, eroding the value of safe-haven assets held by banks and retirees.
Because Treasury yields act as a baseline for the global financial system, this spike directly drives up consumer borrowing costs — pushing mortgages, auto loans, and corporate debt to multi-decade highs.
Critics argue that massive government spending and tax cuts have pushed the national debt past $40 trillion.
This financial pressure is worsened by geopolitical trade conflicts and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict (which pushed crude oil past $100 a barrel), and has stoked deep fears of continued inflation.
The strain became so severe that Bessent had to more than double the government's bond buyback program to at least $4 billion per operation to provide liquidity and calm anxious traders.
Bessent has strongly defended the administration’s record, arguing that despite the high yields, the U.S. still has the best-performing bond market in the developed world compared with the even harsher yield spikes in the UK, Germany and France.