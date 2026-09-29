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Kellyanne Conway’s rumored boyfriend, David Zervos, has officially joined the Trump administration as a counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Zervos, whom President Donald Trump considered for Federal Reserve Chair before Kevin Warsh was chosen, will serve as a prominent market strategist and policy adviser under Bessent. Before taking on the public role, he served as a market strategist for investment banking firm Jefferies and was a CNBC contributor.

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Inside His New Job

Source: MEGA,@ZERVOSCORFU/INSTAGRAM Kellyanne Conway's boyfriend, David Zervos, is now working under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Zervos has recently drawn media attention as the rumored partner of veteran GOP strategist and former Trump adviser Conway, whom he has been spotted with at high-profile events. While analysts remark that Zervos adds needed "intellectual firepower" to a department that has faced heavy staff turnover, including seven Senate-confirmed departures and three chiefs of staff since 2025, others blast the gig as a form of nepotism and point out that his proximity to Conway likely didn't hurt his visibility within Trump's inner circle. The Daily Beast called Zervos “The New Mr. Kellyanne Conway” after her divorce from her ex-husband George, whom she was married to for 23 years.

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Source: MEGA,@ZERVOSCORFU/INSTAGRAM David Zervos will serve as a prominent market strategist and policy adviser

Industry veterans, like Jefferies CEO Rich Handler, praised the move, noting, "there is no doubt that David Zervos’s experience and perspective will be of great service to the USA" during a complicated time for markets. Tom Lee of Fundstrat Capital echoed this confidence, stating Zervos is "highly regarded by institutional investors.” Zervos is arriving just as the 10-year Treasury yield surged to 5.2 percent, its highest level since 2007.

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Source: @ZERVOSCORFU/INSTAGRAM David Zervos' new position was commended by industry veterans.

When bond yields skyrocket, bond prices fall, eroding the value of safe-haven assets held by banks and retirees. Because Treasury yields act as a baseline for the global financial system, this spike directly drives up consumer borrowing costs — pushing mortgages, auto loans, and corporate debt to multi-decade highs. Critics argue that massive government spending and tax cuts have pushed the national debt past $40 trillion.

Source: MEGA Scott Bessent defended the administration's record despite the high yields.