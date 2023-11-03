'What a Liar': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Will Get the National Debt 'Paid Off Fast' If He Wins 2024 Election
Donald Trump is being called out for allegedly lying again. During his Thursday, November 2, speech in Houston, Texas, the former president, 77, claimed if he gets elected he will get the national debt "paid off fast."
"So much money — we're going to pay off debt. We're 35 trillion dollars in debt ... we're going to pay it off fast, too!" he told the crowd.
"It’s great to be back with thousands of proud, hardworking patriots who believe in faith, family, God, country, oil, gas, and guns," he added.
According to Fox 26 Houston, around 4,000 supporters cheered on the businessman when he spoke outside Trendsetter, an offshore drilling company — and most of his speech focused on oil and gas.
"What we’re going to do for our country is drill baby drill," said Trump. "Drill baby drill. The day I take office I will cancel ‘Crooked Joe’s’ electric vehicle mandate."
However, people weren't buying what Trump was saying about the economy. One person wrote, "Heard he knows some accounting tips," while another said, "Trump continued: And by 'paid off' I mean 'tripled.'
A third person added, "Just like he didn’t do last time. What a liar."
A fourth user said, "He added 8 trillion in four years. He said this last time too. It’s insanity."
- Donald Trump Proclaims Himself Most 'Honorable Man In The World', Insists Investigators Found No Evidence Of 'Crime' In 11 Million Documents
- Donald Trump Accused of Inflating Fortune by $2.2 Billion
- Donald Trump Labels NY Attorney General Letitia James a 'Horror Show' Before Civil Fraud Trial Kicks Off
Meanwhile, Trump's eldest children, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., need to testify in court amid his civil fraud trial. (Donald Trump Jr. and Eric testified this week, while Ivanka is set for next.)
Following the trial, Donald lashed out on social media.
"So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought," he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 2.
"Legal Scholars Scream Disgrace!" he claimed, claiming his net worth is "far GREATER" than was mentioned on any financial statements.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He then mentioned Michael Cohen, who used to work for Donald and recently testified against his former pal. "ALSO, their Star Witness admitted on the stand that he LIED, a big story not covered by the press," he stated.
"Banks and Insurance Companies made money, not even a minor default, and there were NO VICTIMS," he continued. "Except for the people getting mugged and murdered on the sidewalks of New York while our Corrupt Attorney General sits on her a-- in Court all day watching the Trump family be abused by a Trump Hating Judge that said a Billion Dollar house is only worth $18,000,000 Million Dollars!!!"