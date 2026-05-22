Donald Trump Storms Back to X to Torch GOP Rival After Ditching Elon Musk's Platform

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President Donald Trump is back on X, and he didn’t ease into it. After months of staying off the Elon Musk-owned platform he once dominated, Trump returned with a full-blown attack on Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, turning the Kentucky GOP primary into another viral round in their feud.

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Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country. I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2026 Source: @realDonaldTrump/X

“Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie put out an old Endorsement, from many years ago, of him by me long before I found out that he was the Worst Congressman in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote to his 111 million followers.

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Donald Trump’s Return Comes in All Caps

Source: MEGA Donald Trump posted in all caps as voters cast primary ballots.

He didn’t stop there, accusing Massie of being “fraudulent” and demanding, “WITHDRAW YOUR FAKE STATEMENT, MASSIE, RIGHT NOW!” The post landed just as voters headed to the polls in a closely watched Republican primary, where Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein ultimately claimed victory over Massie.

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A Feud Years in the Making

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Source: MEGA Thomas Massie resurfaced the president’s past endorsement.

Massie has long been one of Trump’s most persistent Republican critics, breaking with him on major issues, including pushing for the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files. The tension boiled over when Massie responded to Trump’s post with receipts, sharing a 2022 endorsement in which Trump called him a “first-rate Defender of the Constitution” and gave him his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

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Why This Moment Matters

Source: MEGA An expert said Thomas Massie lost support by breaking with Donald Trump's supporters.

"The Massie story isn't a story about Trump's X return. It's a story about a congressman who forgot who sent him to Washington,” said Aaron Evans, President of strategic communications firm Story Group. “Trump carried that district by over 30 points. Voters didn't elect Massie to be the conscience of the libertarian movement, they sent him to work with the Republican president they chose,” Evans added. “He let grievance politics hijack his brand and turned himself from a powerhouse into a caricature. He has no seat and no party now.”

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Politics, But Make It Viral

Source: MEGA The political showdown quickly exploded across social media.