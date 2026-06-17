Piers Morgan Urges Donald Trump's Son Barron to Present World Cup Trophy Instead of President to Avoid 'Embarrassing' Gaffes

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing and Piers Morgan has one small suggestion. The British broadcaster, 61, said Barron Trump should present the winners' trophies at the final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next month instead of his dad, Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump Giving Out the FIFA Trophies Would Be 'Embarrassing'

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan wants Barron Trump to give out the World Cup trophies to the winning teams on July 19.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the president, 80, could be on hand to give out the golden statuettes to the victors on July 19. However, Piers believes this could be recipe for disaster and wants Barron, 20, to take on the challenge instead to prevent any potential awkward moments. "I think everyone in England would share my view that that would be absolutely magnificent! No! I think it’s got the potential to be quite embarrassing," Piers told talkSPORT on Tuesday, June 16 about the POTUS.

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Barron Trump Reportedly Loves Soccer

Source: MEGA 'Barron [Trump] is a football fan,' Piers Morgan claimed.

“I think that Trump is quite savvy about the reaction to what happened with the Club World Cup championship," the journalist added. “If he’s not, his son Barron loves football [soccer]. He’s actually an Arsenal fan. I think he will quietly have a word with the old man and say, ‘Look, Dad, should you get the trophy anywhere near you, don’t try and grab it,'" Piers joked.

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Donald Trump Attended the Knicks Games Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a boxing match over the weekend.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum attended several high-profile sports events in recent weeks, including the New York Knicks game and the UFC Freedom 250 boxing cage match at the White House. While attending Game 3 of the NBA finals on June 8, Donald was apparently "caught off guard" by the thunderous audience boos. "When he hears the big boos, Trump's smile changes completely," body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Casino.org. "This instant, sudden change is the proof that he wasn't expecting the boos, and he's caught off guard, unable to maintain the show of confidence. It is the swiftness of the change which indicates the immediate shock."

Barron Trump Made Rare Appearance With His Family at White House UFC Fight

Source: MEGA Barron Trump stopped by the White House's UFC fight on June 14.