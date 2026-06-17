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Piers Morgan Urges Donald Trump's Son Barron to Present World Cup Trophy Instead of President to Avoid 'Embarrassing' Gaffes

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Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan said Donald Trump handing out the World Cup trophies would be 'embarrassing.'

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June 17 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing and Piers Morgan has one small suggestion.

The British broadcaster, 61, said Barron Trump should present the winners' trophies at the final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey next month instead of his dad, Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump Giving Out the FIFA Trophies Would Be 'Embarrassing'

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Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan wants Barron Trump to give out the World Cup trophies to the winning teams on July 19.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the president, 80, could be on hand to give out the golden statuettes to the victors on July 19.

However, Piers believes this could be recipe for disaster and wants Barron, 20, to take on the challenge instead to prevent any potential awkward moments.

"I think everyone in England would share my view that that would be absolutely magnificent! No! I think it’s got the potential to be quite embarrassing," Piers told talkSPORT on Tuesday, June 16 about the POTUS.

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Barron Trump Reportedly Loves Soccer

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'Barron [Trump] is a football fan,' Piers Morgan claimed.

“I think that Trump is quite savvy about the reaction to what happened with the Club World Cup championship," the journalist added.

“If he’s not, his son Barron loves football [soccer]. He’s actually an Arsenal fan. I think he will quietly have a word with the old man and say, ‘Look, Dad, should you get the trophy anywhere near you, don’t try and grab it,'" Piers joked.

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Donald Trump Attended the Knicks Games Earlier This Month

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a boxing match over the weekend.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum attended several high-profile sports events in recent weeks, including the New York Knicks game and the UFC Freedom 250 boxing cage match at the White House.

While attending Game 3 of the NBA finals on June 8, Donald was apparently "caught off guard" by the thunderous audience boos.

"When he hears the big boos, Trump's smile changes completely," body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Casino.org. "This instant, sudden change is the proof that he wasn't expecting the boos, and he's caught off guard, unable to maintain the show of confidence. It is the swiftness of the change which indicates the immediate shock."

Barron Trump Made Rare Appearance With His Family at White House UFC Fight

image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump stopped by the White House's UFC fight on June 14.

Despite the businessman showing signs of "quiet confidence" during the event's National Anthem performance, the expert called it a "facade" to "create an impression of authority."

On June 14, several members of the Trump family, including Barron, stepped out for the UFC fight held on the South Lawn.

The athletic event was held to celebrate both the politician's 80th birthday, as well as the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Barron was spotted in the first row with his father and donned a different look than usual. His slicked-back hair was longer and shaggier, and he also ditched his tie to wear a casual blazer and button-down shirt.

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