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'Worried' Tucker Carlson Is 'Careful' to Not Reveal 'Skeletons in His Closet' When Apologizing for Endorsing Donald Trump, Body Language Expert Claims

Composite photo of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube;mega

A body language expert said Tucker Carlson looked 'nervous' during his apology.

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April 22 2026, Updated 6:55 p.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson shocked the public when he apologized for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election, but a body language expert believes there's more to the situation than meets the eye.

The political commentator said he's "tormented" by his past behavior during the Monday, April 20, episode of his self-titled show.

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Tucker Carlson Is 'Hiding More Than He Is Revealing'

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Photo of A body language expert believes Tucker Carlson was 'nervous' when he made his public apology.
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

A body language expert believes Tucker Carlson was 'nervous' when he made his public apology.

According to Inbaal Honigman, "Carlson is hiding more than he is revealing," as "his body language indicates secrecy in several instances," she exclusively tells OK!.

"His crossed arms are wound tightly together. The crossed arms are defensive, but Carlson's crossed arms are extra tight, and his shoulders are raised protectively, indicating that he's not just trying to defend himself from any backlash, but that he's tucking away more information," she explains on behalf of Casino.org US. "These crossed arms are furtive, they show that he's nervous in case his secrets are revealed."

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'He's Careful'

Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

Tucker Carlson said he's 'tormented' over endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Honigman highlights his facial expression when the podcast host said he was "looking back" at things he did to help push the president to victory.

"Two lines form between his eyes, as he lowers his brow. This is a frown showing concern, and it indicates worried emotions and concentration. This expression reveals that when he thinks about those days when he campaigned for Trump, he feels worried," the expert spills. "There are skeletons in Carlson's closet which he prefers to leave tucked away."

"He's careful not to say too much, so that he doesn't implicate himself," Honigman alleges.

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Photo of The body language expert believes there may be more apologies from Tucker Carlson in the future.
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

The body language expert believes there may be more apologies from Tucker Carlson in the future.

Honigman says that while Carlson was thinking back on the Trump campaign, he "shakes his head from side to side, as if to say 'no.' This is a mark of dishonesty, and he himself knows that he's being untruthful in that moment."

She also points to the instance in which he threw his hands up, exposing his palms.

"This is a rare moment of honesty, because he is sincerely sorry," she reveals. "He might even be sorry for things we haven't found out yet. Uncrossing his arms and showing the palms of his hands is a move which is intended to say that he's got nothing up his sleeve, but other moves negate that."

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Photo of Tucker Carlson has turned on Donald Trump, as he doesn't believe the war in Iran follows the president's 'America first' campaign promise.
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson has turned on Donald Trump, as he doesn't believe the war in Iran follows the president's 'America first' campaign promise.

Overall, Hongiman believes, "Carlson is telling the truth, but nowhere near the whole truth."

"As soon as he's uttered the word 'sorry', has back with his arms knotted, gazing downwards, appearing ashamed," she shares. "The embarrassed downwards glance could be telling us that he's not just keeping his own secrets safe, but he knows more about other people, too."

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Photo of Tucker Carlson apologized for 'misleading people.'
Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube

Tucker Carlson apologized for 'misleading people.'

Carlson turned on the POTUS after launching attacks on Iran, as he believes the war does not keep in line with the politician's "America first campaign."

"I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected,” he expressed. “And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”

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