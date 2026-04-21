Politics Tucker Carlson Admits He's 'Tormented' Over 'Playing a Role' in Donald Trump Getting Elected Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/; MEGA Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson expressed torment over his involvement in helping Donald Trump get elected despite 'warning signs.' Lesley Abravanel April 21 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson publicly apologized for his role in helping President Donald Trump get elected during the 2024 presidential campaign. Carlson, a former Trump diehard, admitted on his eponymous podcast on Monday, April 20, that he has serious remorse for what he described as unintentionally misleading the public. "I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected,” he said. “And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”

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TUCKER CARLSON: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”



This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dyMgrsRAP8 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 21, 2026 Source: @realstewpeters/X Tucker Carlson spoke out about the president.

The podcaster accused Trump of betraying his "America First" promise by initiating a war with Iran, which he claimed was done at the behest of foreign interests and donors. He admitted there were early "signs of low character" in Trump that he and other supporters chose to ignore during the election cycle. Carlson's son, Buckley, recently resigned as deputy press secretary to Vice President J.D. Vance amid the escalating feud between his father and the president.

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Source: The Tucker Carlson Show The host said he's 'sorry for misleading people.'

Trump previously responded by attacking Tucker and other former media allies — including Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens — calling them "Low IQ" on social media. “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Tucker said. “You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.” “You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure," he added while speaking to his brother, also named Buckley, a former Trump speechwriter who has been critical of the modern Republican Party's focus on donors and foreign lobbies.

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Source: The Tucker Carlson Show Tucker also admitted that there were definite warning signs about the president that he and fellow supporters chose to ignore.

“In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now,” Buckley confessed. Tucker also admitted that there were definite warning signs about the president that he and fellow supporters chose to ignore. “Was this always the plan? You don’t want to be a conspiracy nut, but clearly, there were signs of low character. We knew that," he said. His brother replied, saying invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump was “not crazy to talk about it in this context.”

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson questioned Donald Trump's post about Easter.