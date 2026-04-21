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Tucker Carlson Admits He's 'Tormented' Over 'Playing a Role' in Donald Trump Getting Elected

split of Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump.
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/; MEGA

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson expressed torment over his involvement in helping Donald Trump get elected despite 'warning signs.'

April 21 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

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Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson publicly apologized for his role in helping President Donald Trump get elected during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Carlson, a former Trump diehard, admitted on his eponymous podcast on Monday, April 20, that he has serious remorse for what he described as unintentionally misleading the public.

"I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected,” he said. “And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”

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Source: @realstewpeters/X

Tucker Carlson spoke out about the president.

The podcaster accused Trump of betraying his "America First" promise by initiating a war with Iran, which he claimed was done at the behest of foreign interests and donors.

He admitted there were early "signs of low character" in Trump that he and other supporters chose to ignore during the election cycle.

Carlson's son, Buckley, recently resigned as deputy press secretary to Vice President J.D. Vance amid the escalating feud between his father and the president.

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image of The host said he's 'sorry for misleading people.'
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show

The host said he's 'sorry for misleading people.'

Trump previously responded by attacking Tucker and other former media allies — including Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens — calling them "Low IQ" on social media.

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," Tucker said. “You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.”

“You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure," he added while speaking to his brother, also named Buckley, a former Trump speechwriter who has been critical of the modern Republican Party's focus on donors and foreign lobbies.

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image of Tucker also admitted that there were definite warning signs about the president that he and fellow supporters chose to ignore.
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker also admitted that there were definite warning signs about the president that he and fellow supporters chose to ignore.

“In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now,” Buckley confessed.

Tucker also admitted that there were definite warning signs about the president that he and fellow supporters chose to ignore.

“Was this always the plan? You don’t want to be a conspiracy nut, but clearly, there were signs of low character. We knew that," he said.

His brother replied, saying invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump was “not crazy to talk about it in this context.”

image of Tucker Carlson questioned Donald Trump's post about Easter.
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson questioned Donald Trump's post about Easter.

Tucker called a profanity-laced Easter Sunday social media post by Trump "evil" and "absolutely disgusting." In the post, Trump threatened to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure.

He slammed Trump for using the "[swear]-word" on Easter morning and mocking Islam with the phrase "Praise be to Allah," stating that "no decent person mocks other people's religions.”

In a 43-minute monologue on "The Tucker Carlson Show," Tucker suggested Trump’s actions were an attack on genuine faith, even questioning if they signaled a "spiritual or anti-Christ element.”

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