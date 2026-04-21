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The View Co-Hosts 'Don't Believe' 'Liar' Tucker Carlson Has Truly Turned on Donald Trump: 'He'll Do Anything for Money and Clicks'

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Source: @tuckercarlson/x;@theview/x
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April 21 2026, Updated 4:13 p.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson shockingly changed his tune on Donald Trump and issued a public apology for endorsing the president during the 2024 election, but the co-hosts of The View aren't buying it.

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the show, with the audience reacting in gasps.

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'I Don't Believe Him'

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Photo of The co-hosts of 'The View' don't believe Tucker Carlson is actually sorry after he claimed he's 'tormented' over the role he played in getting Donald Trump elected.
Source: @theview/x

The co-hosts of 'The View' don't believe Tucker Carlson is actually sorry after he claimed he's 'tormented' over the role he played in getting Donald Trump elected.

"Oh, please," Joy Behar said to Carlson's claims, with Sunny Hostin chiming in, "Whatever. I don't believe him."

"He's not getting a bear hug from me," she declared. "The world's on fire, you can't just say, 'Oopsies!'"

Hostin called out some of the Fox News alum's past lies when explaining why she doesn't trust him: "In 2021, you hated him, and now all of a sudden, you want me to forgive you for this situation? No thank you, Tucker Carlson."

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Photo of The View's live audience gasped when they heard about Tucker Carlson saying he's no longer on Donald Trump's side.
Source: @tuckercarlson/x

The View's live audience gasped when they heard about Tucker Carlson saying he's no longer on Donald Trump's side.

Behar joked Carlson has "liar's remorse."

"He's lied about everything, so he needs to make a list of all the things he got wrong — not just, 'Sorry!'" she demanded.

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'That Man Just Needs to Disappear'

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Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines said Tucker Carlson will say anything for 'clicks and money.'

"Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly will say anything they have to, any point in the day, for clicks and money, and it does not matter what they’re saying," Haines noted. "Literally, Tucker Carlson recently hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and pushed back, like, zero times almost, on really problematic views."

"Tucker Carlson will literally do, say anything for money, for clicks, for power," she continued. "That man just needs to disappear."

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Photo of Sunny Hostin listed several of the Fox News alum's lies.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin listed several of the Fox News alum's lies.

Carlson addressed the situation on the Monday, April 20, episode of his podcast, explaining he now believes the POTUS betrayed his voters by not fulfilling his America first promise after her went forth with the war in Iran.

"I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people," he expressed.

"I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," the political commentator shared. "You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say."

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Donald Trump Bashed Former Supporters for Turning on Him

Photo of Donald Trump bashed Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and more after their words against him.
Source: mega

Donald Trump bashed Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and more after their words against him.

Trump is well aware of Carlson and other former allies going against him, as he's ranted about the situation on Truth Social multiple times.

In an April 17 post, he penned, "Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' [Owens] (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried.'"

"There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart," the POTUS said. "I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???"

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