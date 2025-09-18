Tucker Carlson Warns of Impending 'Hate Speech Laws' After the Death of Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk

Article continues below advertisement

Following the shocking death of Charlie Kirk, whose mission was to discuss highly controversial topics with those who would go on to shape the nation with their ideals and values, public figures have emerged from their shadows to share their opinions — Tucker Carlson being one of them. In a new episode of Carlson’s eponymous podcast from Tuesday, September 16, the former Fox News host suggested the assassination of right-wing activist Kirk will soon lead to laws prohibiting “hate speech.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson on the Impact of Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: @TuckerCarlson/YouTube Tucker Carlson warned of potential 'hate speech laws' after the death of Charlie Kirk.

“You hope Charlie Kirk’s death won’t be used by a group we now call bad actors to create a society that was the opposite of the one he worked to build. You hope that!” Carlson exclaimed. He continued by explaining how Kirk’s death has resulted in an extreme divide between Americans — which was the very thing Kirk acted against. Not only that, but using his death as justification for new First Amendment rights would be the last thing the Turning Point USA co-founder would want.

Article continues below advertisement

Impending 'Hate Speech Laws'

Source: mega Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a public debate for his American Comeback Tour.

“You hope a year from now, the turmoil we’re seeing in the aftermath of his murder won’t be leveraged to bring hate speech laws to this country. And trust me, if it is, if that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that – ever, and there never will be,” he stated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi's Take on the Death of Charlie Kirk

Source: mega Pam Bondi faced backlash for her take on 'free speech' and 'hate speech.'

“Because if they can tell you what to say, they’re telling you what to think; there is nothing they can’t do to you because they don’t consider you human,” Carlson added. “They don’t believe you have a soul. A human being with a soul, a free man, has a right to say what he believes. Not to hurt other people, but to express his views.” Carlson’s take came after Attorney General Pam Bondi joined the “Katie Miller Pod” to discuss the impact of Kirk’s death, saying, “There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society.” Bondi added, “We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything, and that’s across the aisle.”

Pam Bondi Explains the Difference Between 'Free Speech' and 'Hate Speech'

Source: mega Pam Bondi quickly tended to damage control after her controversial take on the death of Charlie Kirk.