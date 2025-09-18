Tucker Carlson Warns of Impending 'Hate Speech Laws' After the Death of Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Following the shocking death of Charlie Kirk, whose mission was to discuss highly controversial topics with those who would go on to shape the nation with their ideals and values, public figures have emerged from their shadows to share their opinions — Tucker Carlson being one of them.
In a new episode of Carlson’s eponymous podcast from Tuesday, September 16, the former Fox News host suggested the assassination of right-wing activist Kirk will soon lead to laws prohibiting “hate speech.”
Tucker Carlson on the Impact of Charlie Kirk's Death
“You hope Charlie Kirk’s death won’t be used by a group we now call bad actors to create a society that was the opposite of the one he worked to build. You hope that!” Carlson exclaimed.
He continued by explaining how Kirk’s death has resulted in an extreme divide between Americans — which was the very thing Kirk acted against. Not only that, but using his death as justification for new First Amendment rights would be the last thing the Turning Point USA co-founder would want.
Impending 'Hate Speech Laws'
“You hope a year from now, the turmoil we’re seeing in the aftermath of his murder won’t be leveraged to bring hate speech laws to this country. And trust me, if it is, if that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that – ever, and there never will be,” he stated.
Pam Bondi's Take on the Death of Charlie Kirk
“Because if they can tell you what to say, they’re telling you what to think; there is nothing they can’t do to you because they don’t consider you human,” Carlson added. “They don’t believe you have a soul. A human being with a soul, a free man, has a right to say what he believes. Not to hurt other people, but to express his views.”
Carlson’s take came after Attorney General Pam Bondi joined the “Katie Miller Pod” to discuss the impact of Kirk’s death, saying, “There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society.”
Bondi added, “We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything, and that’s across the aisle.”
Pam Bondi Explains the Difference Between 'Free Speech' and 'Hate Speech'
Bondi immediately faced backlash after citizens believed she was setting a new order in motion, leading her to take to X days later to further explain the difference between free speech and hate speech.
“Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over,” Bondi wrote. “Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent, but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence.”