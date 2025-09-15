or
Charlie Kirk Shooting: DNA From Towel Wrapped Around Alleged Assassination Rifle Matches Suspect Tyler Robinson, FBI Confirms

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.
Source: MEGA; Facebook

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10.

Profile Image

Sept. 15 2025, Updated 8:33 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter's DNA was found on a towel wrapped around the alleged assassination rifle.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Monday, September 15, that both a towel concealing the gun police believed was used to kill Kirk and a screwdriver that was found on the rooftop where the killer positioned himself had a genetic match to suspect Tyler Robinson, 22.

Source: @FoxNews/X

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel revealed while speaking on Fox News.

The FBI director noted that DNA found on the bolt-action hunting rifle discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus is still being analyzed to determine if it matches that of Robinson.

Charlie Kirk

According to Patel, Robinson wrote a note discussing how he had an opportunity to "take out Charlie Kirk" and promised he was "going to take it."

More to come...

