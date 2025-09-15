Charlie Kirk Shooting: DNA From Towel Wrapped Around Alleged Assassination Rifle Matches Suspect Tyler Robinson, FBI Confirms

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Monday, September 15, that both a towel concealing the gun police believed was used to kill Kirk and a screwdriver that was found on the rooftop where the killer positioned himself had a genetic match to suspect Tyler Robinson , 22.

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms DNA from the towel wrapped around the suspected assassination weapon — and from a screwdriver left on the UVU rooftop — both match the suspect already in custody. pic.twitter.com/1PNuhNrIlW

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel revealed while speaking on Fox News.

The FBI director noted that DNA found on the bolt-action hunting rifle discovered in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus is still being analyzed to determine if it matches that of Robinson.