Trump Cabinet Member Tulsi Gabbard Resigns After Revealing Husband's Rare Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Cannot Ask Him to Face This Fight Alone'

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Donald Trump has lost another member of his Cabinet — this one stepping down on her own accord. In a formal resignation letter released Friday, May 22, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced she'd be leaving her role after her husband was diagnosed with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer." Gabbard — whose last day is set for June 30 — informed the president of the upsetting news during a meeting inside of the Oval Office on Friday, according to Fox News Digital.

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'I Must Submit My Resignation'

Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard informed Donald Trump of her resignation in the Oval Office on Friday, May 22.

Upon resigning, the Trump administration Cabinet member told the POTUS in her letter that she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half." "Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she confirmed. "My husband, Abraham [Williams], has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

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Tulsi Gabbard's Husband 'Faces Major Challenges' Ahead

Source: @abrahamwilliamsdp/Instagram Tulsi Gabbard's husband, Abraham Williams, has been diagnose with 'an extremely rare form of bone cancer.'

Gabbard, who has been married to her husband for more than a decade, admitted her spouse "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months." "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she explained. "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role."

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'There Is Still Important Work to Be Done'

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Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down as Director of National Intelligence.

The 45-year-old noted her husband's "strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," which is why she "cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position." While Gabbard prided herself on making "significant progress at the ODNI" during her role, she acknowledged, "There is still important work to be done."

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'I Will Remain Forever Grateful'

Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard said she's 'committed' to ensuring a 'smooth and thorough transition' out of her role.

The U.S. military officer continued, "I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum." "Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family. I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI," Gabbard concluded.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/Instagram